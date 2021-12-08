Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: GBP/CHF, CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF

Swiss Franc, CHF, GBP/CHF. CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF – Talking Points

GBP/CHF weakness reignited, cross falls below key 1.22 level

CHF/JPY bounces after period of consolidation, above 50 DMA

NZD/CHF points higher after minting fresh yearly low

Advertisement

GBP/CHF Technical Analysis

GBP/CHF has been exploring lower prices of late having finally mustered up the strength to break below 1.23. Price then gyrated between the psychological barriers at 1.22 and 1.23, ultimately culminating in a break lower to trendline support. This support, which has supported prices since September, has held up yet again. Price revisited 1.23 on a bounce from support, but has since retreated lower. Continued weakness off the back of Wednesday’s session could see yet another test of the aforementioned support. Any near-term reversal may need to see a quick break of 1.23 for momentum to be sustained.

GBP/CHF Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

CHF/JPY Technical Analysis

CHF/JPY has certainly cooled off of late after minting a fresh yearly high in early November. For the last few weeks, price has remained constrained in a tight range below 124.00. Wednesday’s session saw price soar to the upper bound of the recent range, but failing to materially breakout. CHF/JPY also traded back above the 50-day moving average on Wednesday, potentially signaling a bullish breakout may be on the cards. Should price be able to trade through key psychological barriers at 124.00 and 125.00, the pair may look to test the 2021 high.

CHF/JPY Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/CHF Technical Analysis

NZD/CHF appears to be pointing higher after putting in a fresh 2021 low to begin December. The November sell off saw price fall back into a descending channel that contained price action for a large portion of 2021. Having bounced from the fresh 2021 low at 0.6173, price may look to test the upper bound of that descending channel. A break above that barrier could see a retest of the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6352.

NZD/CHF Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter