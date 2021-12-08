News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
EUR/USD Ongoing Weakness, EUR/GBP Aided by UK Political Shambles, EUR/CAD Eyes BoC
2021-12-08 12:00:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data After Technical Outlook Improves
2021-12-08 04:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Gold Price Trades in December Opening Range Ahead of US Inflation Report
2021-12-07 23:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Pressure on GBP/USD Persists
2021-12-08 09:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
UK to Announce Vaccine Passports and WFH Guidance in Move to Plan B

Bank of Canada Disappoints Canadian Dollar Bulls

Bank of Canada Disappoints Canadian Dollar Bulls

Justin McQueen, Strategist

BoC, CAD Analysis and News

  • BoC Maintain View That Economic Slack is Likely Absorded in Middle of 2022
  • CAD Subsequently Disappointed

As widely expected the Bank of Canada stood pat on its monetary policy settings and most notably stuck to its current guidance that economic slack is not expected to be absorbed until the middle quarters of 2022. This had been the trigger for the reaction in the Loonie as we highlighted in our DFX preview, given that there had been raised expectations that the BoC may bring this forward to Q1 in light of the stellar labour market report and thus a decision to stand pat was a slight disappointment for CAD bulls.

On Omicron, the Bank noted that the this could weigh on the expansion by compounding supply chain disruptions and cutting demand for some services. However, this is unlikely to derail the Bank from raising interest rates.

Going forward, while the Loonie is likely to be dicated by risk appetite and oil prices, tomorrow’s speech by Deputy Governor Gravelle will be of importance for the currency and likely to shed more light on the BoC’s outlook.

CAD Reaction to BoC Decision

Bank of Canada Disappoints Canadian Dollar Bulls

Source: Refinitiv

