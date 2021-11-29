News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
2021-11-29 19:31:00
Euro Rise Likely Temporary, USD to Reassert Dominance But Watch for Powell Risk
2021-11-29 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Bounces from Big Level - Can it Hold?
2021-11-29 20:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Moderna Eyes Early 2022 for Omicron Vaccine, 'OPEC+' Delays Technical Meeting
2021-11-29 13:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook for this Week
2021-11-30 03:00:00
Covid Worries Don't Capsize Markets Just Yet, But Watch the Dow and US Dollar
2021-11-30 02:30:00
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: XAU Drops With Inflation Bets, Iron Jumps on China News
2021-11-30 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grinds Support in Bear Flag Formation
2021-11-29 15:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume?
2021-11-30 02:00:00
Crude Oil Sinks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of OPEC+. Will Supply Tap Out For WTI?
2021-11-26 06:00:00
Hang Seng Hovers Near 2021 Lows as Virus Fears Continue to Linger

Brendan Fagan,

Hang Seng, Coronavirus, Omicron Variant, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • Hang Seng compounds 2.7% drop on Friday, falls by additional 1% on Monday
  • Omicron Covid variant sparks widespread fears over lockdowns and restrictions
  • Constant threat of regulatory intervention continues to weigh on gaming, tech sectors
Equities in Hong Kong remain under pressure as the emergence of the “Omicron” Covid variant renewed fears over further economic slowdown. Following a 2.7% decline on Friday, Monday’s session saw the Hang Seng Index retreat by another 1%. Casino and gaming stocks have led losses of late, most notably Macau and Sands China. The Hang Seng Index has fallen by 12% in 2021, with many constituents hampered by an ever-evolving regulatory scheme, as well as Covid-related headwinds.

The emergence of the Omicron variant has caused risk-assets globally to shutter, as fears of lockdowns and travel restrictions re-emerge. Both Japan and Israel have already banned all foreign visitors from entering their respective countries, while regional lockdowns and other restrictions have been seen across Europe. Hong Kong has already announced that visitors from countries with cases of the Omicron variant will be forced to quarantine at a government facility for seven days, followed by an additional two week hotel quarantine. These measures heap additional pressure onto Hong Kong’s economic reopening.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Headwinds continue to mount for the Hang Seng, as Fed tightening and regulatory oversight from Beijing continue to weigh on sentiment. With US inflation much hotter than expected, market expectations for Fed rate hikes continue to get pulled forward. Just last week, Goldman Sachs economists revised their forecasts for the Fed to speed up the taper process in January. From a regional perspective, weak growth and the possibility of additional regulatory crackdowns represent near-term impediments for the Hang Seng Index.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

