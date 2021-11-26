XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Rebound as COVID-19 Fears Take Hold

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Hits Pre-COVID Levels, Further Weakness to Come?
2021-11-25 12:00:00
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Plummets as New Variant Triggers Risk-Off Sentiment
2021-11-26 11:00:00
Crude Oil Sinks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of OPEC+. Will Supply Tap Out For WTI?
2021-11-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 14, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,978.50.
2021-11-26 08:23:00
Global Stock Markets Slump, Risk Shunned on New Covid Variant Fears
2021-11-26 08:21:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Rebound as COVID-19 Fears Take Hold
2021-11-26 08:58:00
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Appointment, Rate Hike Expectations & Strong USD Weigh on Gold
2021-11-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Sinks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of OPEC+. Will Supply Tap Out For WTI?
2021-11-26 06:00:00
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
More View more
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Rebound as COVID-19 Fears Take Hold

XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Rebound as COVID-19 Fears Take Hold

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GOLD ANALYSIS

Advertisement

BULLION FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

GOLD COCKTAIL: INFLATION, SAFE-HAVEN AND TIGHTENING

By now we have established that inflationary pressure (globally) is more sticky than initially forecasted by many central banks including the Federal Reserve. This plays into the hands of bullion which tends to outperform in an unrelenting inflation environment. With the festive period coming into its own, demand is unlikely to abate leaving some room for gold upside.

Earlier this week, spot gold fell on the back of a stronger dollar and higher U.S. 10-year Treasury yields (higher opportunity cost of holding gold). Sourcing from ‘hawkish’ Fed minutes and strong initial jobless claims jobs data, the dollar was unrelenting. Initially, other safe-haven currencies picked up momentum (JPY, CHF) as COVID-19 contagion concerns were being mulled over but Friday’s new variant fears sparked a more systemic effect. Gold’s safe-haven appeal is typically realized when risks are widespread as opposed to localized – in this case, unique to Europe until now.

SAFE-HAVEN ASSETS COMPARISON:

safe haven assets comparison

Source: Refinitiv

The Fed’s minutes this week revealed their openness to complete the tapering process sooner and begin rate hikes. Should this take place, gold could extend the current downward move but until tapering slows the backdrop remains supportive for the yellow metal – high inflation and low real yields. Interestingly, the CBOE Gold ETF Volatility Index (GVZ) which is historically positively correlated to spot gold has been ticking higher this week while gold has dipped (prior to the variant scare).

CBOE GOLD ETF VOLATILITY INDEX (GVZ):

CBOE GOLD ETF VOLATILITY INDEX (GVZ)

Source: CBOE

Gold flow data from the SPDR Gold Shares ETF has slowed this week (see chart below) exacerbating the downward pressure on gold. The U.S. Thanksgiving holiday has contributed to reduced trading volumes and will likely resume normal activity next week although today’s data could be noteworthy.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF fund flows

Source: ETF.com

GOLD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Gold market movers next week come from high impact U.S. economic data (see calendar below) of which PMI and NFP data are significant. Positive PMI and better than expected NFP prints could intensify the current hawkish slant. This being said, a worsening virus circumstances could hold more influence over gold prices next week leaving more room for bulls.

gold economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE WEEKLY CHART

spot gold weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The long-term weekly chart above places gold trading within a symmetrical triangle (black) and while considered neutral in its bias, the pattern often favors the direction of the preceding trend (up). However, longer term investors will be looking for a weekly candle close above or below the respective triangle trendlines for a directional cue.

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

spot gold daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Dialing into the daily chart, price action reflects a clean push off triangle support (black) and a break above the $1800 psychological level (prior resistance). Should today’s candle close above this key level, subsequent resistance will come into consideration.

Resistance levels:

  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 50-day EMA (blue)

Support levels:

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA SUGGESTS DOWNSIDE BIAS

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly short on spotgold, with 81% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the fact traders are net-long is suggestive of a short-term bearish inclination.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Plummets as New Variant Triggers Risk-Off Sentiment
Crude Oil Price Plummets as New Variant Triggers Risk-Off Sentiment
2021-11-26 11:00:00
South African Rand Battered as UK Restricts SA Travel Ahead of the Holiday Period
South African Rand Battered as UK Restricts SA Travel Ahead of the Holiday Period
2021-11-26 10:00:00
Global Stock Markets Slump, Risk Shunned on New Covid Variant Fears
Global Stock Markets Slump, Risk Shunned on New Covid Variant Fears
2021-11-26 08:21:00
Brent Crude Latest: Coordinated SPR Release Unlikely to Affect High Oil Prices
Brent Crude Latest: Coordinated SPR Release Unlikely to Affect High Oil Prices
2021-11-25 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Bearish
USDOLLAR