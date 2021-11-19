USDCAD: Oil Drop & European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge
2021-11-19 09:30:00
S&P 500 Record High Neither Breakout nor ‘Risk On’
2021-11-19 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
U.S. WTI Crude (CLc1), Alibaba (BABA) & USD/TRY – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-19 11:53:00
Crude Oil Price Volatility Ahead of US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
2021-11-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-18 22:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Flagging After Bullish Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-18 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP Lacking Significant Tailwinds Despite Positive Retail Sales Data
2021-11-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook - Sterling Propped Up by Data But US Dollar Strength Controls Cable
2021-11-19 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Looks to Consolidate Against the US Dollar After Making New Lows. Can USD/JPY Go Higher?
2021-11-19 07:30:00
USD/JPY Aims Higher After Japan’s Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations
2021-11-19 00:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

German Foreign Minister Excludes National General Lockdown - Bild

USDCAD: Oil Drop & European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

USDCAD: Oil Drop & European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

Justin McQueen, Strategist

CAD Analysis & News

  • Canadian Retail Sales Beats
  • Oil and European Lockdown Concerns the Main Driver

DATA OVERVIEW: Better than expected Canadian retail sales figures with the headline at -0.6% (exp. -1.7%), alongside the core reading at -0.2% (exp. -1%). However, given the current backdrop of oil prices falling amid a combination of renewed lockdown fears across Europe and the US attempting to create a coordinated release of strateigc petroleum reserves with the likes of China, India and Japan. The economic data is largely playing second fiddle to dictating price action for the Canadian Dollar.

Canadian Retail Sales Beat Consensus

USDCAD: Oil Drop &amp; European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge

IG Client Sentiment Warns of Higher USD/CAD

Data shows 57.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.33 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.13% lower than yesterday and 7.25% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.06% higher than yesterday and 2.39% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

USDCAD: Oil Drop &amp; European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP Lacking Significant Tailwinds Despite Positive Retail Sales Data
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP Lacking Significant Tailwinds Despite Positive Retail Sales Data
2021-11-19 16:00:00
U.S. WTI Crude (CLc1), Alibaba (BABA) & USD/TRY – FinTwit Trends to Watch
U.S. WTI Crude (CLc1), Alibaba (BABA) & USD/TRY – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-19 11:53:00
GBP/USD Outlook - Sterling Propped Up by Data But US Dollar Strength Controls Cable
GBP/USD Outlook - Sterling Propped Up by Data But US Dollar Strength Controls Cable
2021-11-19 11:30:00
EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge
EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge
2021-11-19 09:30:00
Advertisement