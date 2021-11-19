News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge
2021-11-19 09:30:00
S&P 500 Record High Neither Breakout nor ‘Risk On’
2021-11-19 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Volatility Ahead of US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
2021-11-19 06:00:00
Oil Price Still Vulnerable amid Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-18 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-18 22:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Flagging After Bullish Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-18 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Looks to Consolidate Against the US Dollar After Making New Lows. Can USD/JPY Go Higher?
2021-11-19 07:30:00
USD/JPY Aims Higher After Japan’s Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations
2021-11-19 00:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

German Health Authorities Warn of Potential German Lockdown

EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge

EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge

Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/USD Analysis and News

  • Euro Bias Remains Selling on Rallies
  • Austria Announces Lockdown, German Health Authorities Cannot Rule Out Lockdown

After a brief reprieve, which largely stemmed from the unwind in Euro funded EM carry trades in ZAR and TRY, the currency is once again on the back foot with the bias remaining to sell rallies. That being said, support in EUR/USD at 1.1290-1.1300 is vulnerable to a break. To add to this, markets are still on the lookout for the announcement of President Biden’s Fed Chair pick and thus market participants with exposure to the Euro are likely to remain agile.

Volatility Spike in EM FX Following Turkish Rate Decision

EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge

Source: Refinitiv

Regarding the Fed Chair pick, bookmakers still favour Powell’s reappointment, however, Brainard has closed the gap in recent weeks. Should Brainard get the nod, expect an initial kneejerk reaction with USD lower, gold and equities higher on the perception that Brainard is more dovish than Powell. However, the initial market reaction is likely to be faded rather quickly, given that whoever is at the helm is unlikely to alter the direction of Fed policy.

Elsewhere, a surge in Covid cases is another factor weighing on the Euro as parts of Europe respond by renewing restrictive measures with Austria announcing a hard 20-day lockdown from next week. The concern of course, is the spread of the virus to neighbouring countries, particularly now that the German Health Authorities cannot rule out another lockdown.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Leads Markets Higher as FAANG, Chipmakers Outperform
Nasdaq 100 Leads Markets Higher as FAANG, Chipmakers Outperform
2021-11-18 23:00:00
Rand Breaking News: SARB Rate Hike Favors Currency Protection Over Economic Growth
Rand Breaking News: SARB Rate Hike Favors Currency Protection Over Economic Growth
2021-11-18 13:30:00
US Earnings Update: Macy’s JD.Com and Alibaba latest
US Earnings Update: Macy’s JD.Com and Alibaba latest
2021-11-18 13:03:00
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Advertisement