EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-17 19:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Canadian Dollar Down on CPI and Yields as Risk Turns Off. Will USD/CAD Keep Rising?
2021-11-18 08:00:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-17 18:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Builds a Bear Flag at a Big Resistance Level
2021-11-17 17:00:00
News
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY False Break, or is Momentum Still There?
2021-11-18 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
US Earnings Update: Macy’s JD.Com and Alibaba latest

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Macy’s, JD.Com, Alibaba (Baba) Q3 Earnings – Talking Points

  • Macy’s stock surges as Q3 results smash estimates
  • Chinese ecommerce giant’s Alibaba (Baba) suffers after China regulations weigh on earnings
  • JD.Com Q3 earnings beat estimates, revenue rises by $34.27

MACY’S EARNINGS REPORT:

  • Revenue: $5.4bn vs $5.2bn expected
  • Earnings per share (EPS): $1.23 (adj) vs $0.31 expected

US retailer Macy’s Q3 results beat estimates after the department store announced that it had acquired approximately 4.4 million new customers in the last quarter. With growth rates expected to continue to rise into Q4, the stock rallied upon the release and may likely continue to do so into the main session.

What is earnings season and what to look for in an earnings report?

MACY’S 5 MIN CHART

US Earnings Update: Macy’s JD.Com and Alibaba latest

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

JD.COM EARNINGS REPORT:

  • Revenue: $34.27 bn vs $33.59 bn expected
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.49 vs $0.32 (est)

JD.Com Q3 earnings beat expectations as the company announced an increase in net revenues of $33.9 bn for the third quarter, an increase of 43.3% from the same period last year.

JD.Com 5 Min Chart

US Earnings Update: Macy’s JD.Com and Alibaba latest

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

ALIBABA GROUP (BABA) EARNINGS REPORT:

  • Revenue: 200.69 billion yuan ($31.4 billion) vs. 204.93 billion yuan estimated, a 29% year-on-year rise.
  • EPS: 11.20 yuan vs. 12.36 yuan estimated, a 38% year-on-year decline.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: Baba) missed Q2 earnings and revenues estimates as increased regulations by China on the tech industry and geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on risk sentiment. With China’s economic growth expected to remain relatively low, the tech giant is expected to face additional challenges for the remainder of the year.

BABA 5 Min Chart

US Earnings Update: Macy’s JD.Com and Alibaba latest

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

