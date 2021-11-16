News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EURUSD Tumble Will Struggle for Momentum Without Dollar Leading, Earnings Will Spur Inflation
2021-11-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible
2021-11-15 19:40:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Steadies on Biden–Xi Non-Event. Will US Stocks Make a New High?
2021-11-16 07:30:00
EURUSD Tumble Will Struggle for Momentum Without Dollar Leading, Earnings Will Spur Inflation
2021-11-16 01:30:00
Market Sentiment Strong, Stocks Higher, Yet USD Firmer Too | Webinar
2021-11-16 14:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Trying to Extend Breakouts
2021-11-16 13:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-11-16 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD. Trend to Resume or Reversal For Sterling?
2021-11-16 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Potential, Inflation in Focus
2021-11-16 13:14:00
DXY Dollar Index Slips on Treasury Yield Dip and Mixed Data in Asia. Can USD Get a Grip?
2021-11-15 07:30:00
Market Sentiment Strong, Stocks Higher, Yet USD Firmer Too | Webinar

Market Sentiment Strong, Stocks Higher, Yet USD Firmer Too | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Traders remain very confident about the financial markets, with many of the major stock market indexes at record highs and no signs yet of a change in trend.
  • Oddly the US Dollar, which is seen as a safe haven, is stronger too, and the price of gold is even stronger, suggesting the simple “risk on/risk off” equation does not currently apply.

Trader confidence high

Trader confidence remains strong in the financial markets, with US stock indexes still close to their recent record highs, and new all-time highs recorded in several European markets. Moreover, there are few signs yet of a major correction, and even further gains seem likely.

Interestingly, the safe-haven US Dollar is in demand too, and the gold price is firmer still, pointing to a breakdown in the usual “risk on/risk off” dynamic and suggesting that individual markets are responding to idiosyncratic factors. Here too, there are few signals yet that a reversal is close.

US Dollar Index Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (May 20 – November 16, 2021)

Latest US Dollar Index price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

