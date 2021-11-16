Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Potential, Inflation in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Tumble Will Struggle for Momentum Without Dollar Leading, Earnings Will Spur Inflation
2021-11-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible
2021-11-15 19:40:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Steadies on Biden–Xi Non-Event. Will US Stocks Make a New High?
2021-11-16 07:30:00
EURUSD Tumble Will Struggle for Momentum Without Dollar Leading, Earnings Will Spur Inflation
2021-11-16 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Strong, Stocks Higher, Yet USD Firmer Too | Webinar
2021-11-16 14:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Trying to Extend Breakouts
2021-11-16 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-11-16 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD. Trend to Resume or Reversal For Sterling?
2021-11-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Potential, Inflation in Focus
2021-11-16 13:14:00
DXY Dollar Index Slips on Treasury Yield Dip and Mixed Data in Asia. Can USD Get a Grip?
2021-11-15 07:30:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Potential, Inflation in Focus

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Potential, Inflation in Focus

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/JPY ANALYSIS

  • Yen continues to hurt after poor GDP print.
  • U.S./China tensions subside after Presidential meeting.
  • BOJ commitment to growth and inflation target may hurt JPY.
  • Potential breakout pending on bull flag pattern.
  • Mixed IG Client Sentiment (IGCS).
Advertisement

JAPANESE YENFUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Japanese Yen has been depreciating against the U.S. dollar this week beginning with a poor growth data – see calendar below. In addition, the safe haven appeal of the Yen was withdrawn for the time being after President Biden and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping somewhat decreased any tension between the two nations.

Later this week markets are looking forward to Japanese inflation data which remains well below the Bank of Japan (BOJ’s) 2% target rate; which remains close to 0%. The BOJ has reiterated this pledge along with maintaining the accommodative environment to support economic growth which should lead to further Yen weakness.

JPY ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Japan GDPJapan CPI

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The graphic below illustrates the currency weakness of the Japanese Yen year-to-date, being the weakest of the major currencies against the greenback. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields (USD/JPY is the highest positively correlated G10 pair to 10-year U.S. Treasury yields) are rising as inflationary pressure increases which could lead to a sooner than expected taper completion as well as rate hikes being brought forward.

USD/JPY 2021

Source: Reuters

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY Daily Chart:

USDJPY daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily USD/JPY chart above has been consolidating since mid-October, forming a bull flag chart pattern (blue). Fundamentally, the USD look primed to continue its pre-flag rally which could see a breakout above flag resistance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, supportive of upside momentum.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 114.00
  • 112.42 – 50% Fibonacci level

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT POINTS TO SHORT-TERM UNCERTAINTY

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net short on USD/JPY, with 69% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we take a contrarian view on sentiment which suggests further upside on the pair however, the net change (daily) in long positions outweigh shorts which result in a mixed disposition.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Upside Maintained Amid Retail Sales Beat
US Dollar Upside Maintained Amid Retail Sales Beat
2021-11-16 14:00:00
Market Sentiment Strong, Stocks Higher, Yet USD Firmer Too | Webinar
Market Sentiment Strong, Stocks Higher, Yet USD Firmer Too | Webinar
2021-11-16 14:00:00
Walmart and Home Depot Earnings Snapshot: Strong Figures Ahead of the Holiday Period
Walmart and Home Depot Earnings Snapshot: Strong Figures Ahead of the Holiday Period
2021-11-16 12:35:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Wages Key to AUD/USD and RBA Outlook
Australian Dollar Forecast: Wages Key to AUD/USD and RBA Outlook
2021-11-16 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Japan 225
USD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR