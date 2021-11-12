GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure From the US Dollar and Article 16 Fears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Volatility Ahead of US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
2021-11-12 04:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-11 20:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-11 20:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-10 20:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure From the US Dollar and Article 16 Fears
2021-11-12 09:00:00
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Krelim: Russia will supply gas to the EU regardless of Belerus
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (SEP) Actual: 5.2% Expected: 4.1% Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • Individual stocks or ETFs? There's a lot of differences and a lot of similarities - but which is right for you? Read more here: https://t.co/JEP66vWUdw https://t.co/22eLxPiyiX
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (SEP) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.1% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q3) Actual: 2.1% Expected: 1.8% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q3) Actual: 2.1% Expected: 1.8% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q3) Actual: 5.1% Expected: 4.7% Previous: 11.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/ZAIR0Jzpgs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.73%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3CfO0HtqLH
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q3) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.8% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure From the US Dollar and Article 16 Fears

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure From the US Dollar and Article 16 Fears

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Little support seen for GBP/USD.
  • EU/UK discussions continue over NI protocol.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The US dollar continues to dominate price action in the FX-space, leaving a range of currencies at the risk of making multi-month and multi-year lows, including GBP/USD. The latest US dollar rally, sparked by data showing US inflation at a 30-year high, has pushed cable back below 1.3400, leaving the pair at risk of further losses with little technical support seen.

While USD strength is the main driver of GBP/USD of late, ongoing tensions between the EU and UK may now be adding downside pressure on the British Pound. As it currently stands, the EU has made an improved offer to reduce customs checks in Northern Ireland and is calling for the UK to improve its position. The main stumbling block is the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in policing the agreement. The EU says that the ECJ role is not up for negotiation, while the UK says the opposite. Talks continue and while they do, with the very real possibility of Article 16 being triggered, Sterling will remain weak.

Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War

The daily chart highlights the current weakness in GBP/USD and suggests that support may be hard to find if the pair continues to fall. There is a cluster of prior lows and highs made at the end of 2020 on either side of 1.3300 that may act as initial support. If this level is broken conclusively, then the pair may eventually fall all the way back to 1.3100. Since late May the chart has been dominated by lower highs and lower lows and this pattern may be difficult to break in the short term.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart November 12, 2021

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure From the US Dollar and Article 16 Fears

Retail trader data show 77.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.40 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.66% higher than yesterday and 13.98% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.79% higher than yesterday and 9.66% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

{{SENTIMENT|GBP/USD}}

What is your view on GBP/USD– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain to Rebound from Wednesday’s Decline, Consumer Sentiment Data Eyed
S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain to Rebound from Wednesday’s Decline, Consumer Sentiment Data Eyed
2021-11-11 23:00:00
USD/MXN Jumps as Bank of Mexico Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points
USD/MXN Jumps as Bank of Mexico Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points
2021-11-11 19:30:00
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
2021-11-11 12:00:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-11 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish