Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breakout On Biggest Rally in 5 Months and Risk Assets Slide as US Inflation Bites
2021-11-11 04:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play
2021-11-10 20:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Wobbled With Wall Street on Inflation Story, Will WTI Extend Drop?
2021-11-11 05:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 21:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-10 20:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates
2021-11-11 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: Gold, DXY & USD/CAD Levels
2021-11-10 19:22:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-11 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Sliding Towards Support as UK GDP Disappoints
2021-11-11 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Tanks Against a Roaring US Dollar Post CPI. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-11-11 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play
2021-11-10 20:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.56% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ewHXrJERcw
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX at 7:00 EST/12:00 GMT for a webinar on becoming a better trader in current markets. Register here: https://t.co/rriVJ9cZOb https://t.co/cOaHCbG21W
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.73% US 500: 0.33% France 40: 0.22% Germany 30: 0.12% Wall Street: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fuJFl2m146
  • EU Commission Forecasts 2021 GDP 5% vs 4.3% 2022 GDP at 4.3% 2023 GDP at 2.4% 2021 Inflation 2.4% 2022 Inflation 2.2% 2023 Inflation 1.4%
  • Belarus Leader Lukashenko says they will respond robustly to any new sanctions, warns that he could shut down gas transit to EU
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/5nu4wAPRtT
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Macroeconomic Projections due at 10:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-11
  • UK Card Spending Rose to 105% of Feb 2020 Levels Last Week, Highest Since May - ONS
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/yD1MltUThF
  • German SPD Scholz says we may need additional Covid measures to get through this winter
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War

Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War

Justin McQueen, Strategist

ARTICLE 16 EXPLAINER

  • UK-EU Tensions Rise Over Northern Ireland Protocol
  • UK to Trigger Article 16 Should Talks Fail, Raising Trade War Risks

OVERVIEW

Tensions between the UK and EU have been on the rise in recent weeks, as both parties have yet to resolve their differences over the Northern Ireland Protocol. In turn, should the UK and EU fail to bridge the gap in talks, the UK have threatened to trigger Article 16.

WHAT IS ARTICLE 16?

Article 16 deals with issues related to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The protocol, which is a part of the EU-UK withdrawal agreement, prevents a return of a north-south trade border on the island of Ireland. As a result of the protocol, Northern Ireland has remained in the EU’s single market for goods and therefore, the UK is required to apply regulatory checks on select goods moving from GB to NI, protecting the integrity of the EU’s single market.

On Article 16, this is a safeguard measure, which states that if the protocol leads to serious “economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist or to diversion of trade” then the UK or EU can take unilateral action to limit the aspect of the protocol at fault.

UK’S STANCE

Back in July, the UK issued a command paper, setting out its proposed changes to the NI protocol. In the paper, it stated that the protocol in its current form was causing serious economic and societal difficulties as well as creating a diversion of trade and thus provides justification for the UK to invoke Article 16.

AREAS THAT THE UK WISH TO CHANGE

The UK wish to reduce the number of checks and the number of goods that require checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. Now while the EU has shown a willingness to compromise on this, the biggest area for contention is the role of the European Court of Justice, which the UK wants to remove from enforcing elements of the protocol. Oversight of the ECJ is a red line for the UK and an area that the EU have to provide next to no compromise with. Therefore, the decision on the role of the ECJ will be crucial as to whether progress on talks has been made or not.

WHAT IF TALKS FAIL?

Should talks fail, Article 16 is likely to be triggered and checks across the Ireland board is suspended, which in turn would threaten the integrity of the EU single market. Subsequently, the UK can be expected to face a retaliatory response from the EU, raising the risk of an all-out UK-EU trade war. Much like the Brexit saga, it seems that tensions will get worse before the light is reached at the end of the tunnel, therefore, political risk premium is likely to be on the rise for the Pound, meaning that the currency’s sensitivity to headlines will increase.

USING TWITTER FOR TRADING UK POLITICS

That being said, I would recommend following my curated Twitter list, to help on top of the latest UK politics, while also on occasions providing a speed advantage. The example showcases how efficiently using Twitter can provide an edge to short-term traders.

During the Brexit saga, the first point of communication for many political correspondents had been via Twitter. This meant that traders who followed high ranking journalists that typically received the latest scoop from the halls of Westminister had a speed advantage over BBG/Refinitiv owners. The example below shows one of many occasions where Twitter had been quicker to report breaking Brexit news. Of course, the risk was the authenticity/reliability of the headlines, however, this was largely dependent on the journalist who tweeted the report.

On October 1st, 2020, a political correspondent tweeted that the probability of a Brexit deal had shifted from 30% to 70%. As such, in the near 4-minutes, before the tweet crossed the wires (Refinitiv), GBP/USD rose from 1.2841 to 1.2871 before taking a fresh leg higher from 1.2871 to 1.2976 in 36-minutes after the tweet had been picked up by Refinitiv.

Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade WarArticle 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War

Source: Bloomberg

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Sliding Towards Support as UK GDP Disappoints
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Sliding Towards Support as UK GDP Disappoints
2021-11-11 09:00:00
Evergrande Fights off Default Yet Again After Making Overdue Coupon Payments
Evergrande Fights off Default Yet Again After Making Overdue Coupon Payments
2021-11-10 23:00:00
US Dollar Jumps to Yearly Highs on the Back of Weak 30-Year Treasury Auction
US Dollar Jumps to Yearly Highs on the Back of Weak 30-Year Treasury Auction
2021-11-10 19:00:00
Amazon and Ford backed ‘Rivian’ Gears up for Nasdaq Debut, Tesla Bounces Back
Amazon and Ford backed ‘Rivian’ Gears up for Nasdaq Debut, Tesla Bounces Back
2021-11-10 17:06:00
Advertisement