Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Technical Breakout Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-09 18:55:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
More View more
Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed

Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed

Brendan Fagan,

Hang Seng, Federal Reserve, Corporate Earnings, Evergrande, Fed Financial Stability Report – Talking Points

  • Hang Seng Index remains under pressure with key earnings on tap this week
  • Evergrande misses offshore bond coupon payments that were due on Saturday
  • Fed Financial Stability Report cites Evergrande, Chinese real estate as major risks
Advertisement

The Hang Seng Index continues to search for clarity amid strong Wall Street earnings and cautious Fed commentary. The US earnings period has seen a clear divergence in performance between U.S. and APAC equity indices. The Hang Seng continues to slide, as market participants remain on edge over Evergrande, Chinese growth, and continued threats of regulatory crackdown. Monday’s session was only the second positive day in the last eleven, with the index retracing a large portion of early October’s gains. Despite the gains, the index continues to hover near monthly lows.

Sentiment remained cautious with the Federal Reserve highlighting several risks in China throughout its semi-annual Financial Stability Report. The Fed pointed to stresses in the Chinese property sector and potential spillover from Chinese financial markets as potential threats to U.S. financial stability. The Fed also touched on Evergrande, stating that the outstanding debt and consequences of default that currently face the company are worrying.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed

Chart created with TradingView

Market participants may look to an important slate of earnings this week to determine near-term direction. This week sees Tencent, Meituan, and Xiaomi all report, and many will be looking to those reports to see how companies are faring under the new regulatory framework. Market prices may also be buoyed by reports that China will open its border with Hong Kong by June 2022, potentially a light at the end of the tunnel in regard to the pandemic. Despite this, Evergrande remains in focus. Two holders of offshore dollar bonds revealed that they had not received coupon payments that were due on Saturday, which may rekindle fears over a potential default.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise
2021-11-09 14:36:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Testing Key Levels as Focus Shifts to MTBPS
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Testing Key Levels as Focus Shifts to MTBPS
2021-11-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines
2021-11-09 11:30:00
Advertisement