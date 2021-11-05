News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Higher Yields and Bank of England No-Go. Where to for USD?
2021-11-05 06:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Eyes NFPs After OPEC+ Output Decision as Trend Breaks
2021-11-05 03:30:00
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
USD, Gold, US Rates Show Tepid Reaction to Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-11-05 12:57:00
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Gearing Up to Move (Likely Higher)
2021-11-05 13:05:00
Breaking news

NFP Beats - prints at 531k v/s 450k expected, unemployment rate at 4.6%

Real Time News
  • No chance of ever becoming law $XOM $CVX https://t.co/ynnb94UIRs
  • In reaction to the #Jobsreport headline, the USD immediately edged higher with the US 10yr yield hitting 1.55%, while gold dipped slightly. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/jH64WJyM9I #NFP https://t.co/GiHJ6GrO5x
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.99% Gold: 0.28% Silver: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4bD0RyZ86z
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/11/05/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-USD-JPY-USDJPY-USD-CAD-USDCAD.html https://t.co/gexqcXOYrC
  • 10.Straight.Days. The Nasdaq 100 is working on its 10th consecutive daily advance. Matches the longest charge since Dec 2019. This thing looks like a perpetual motion machine... https://t.co/yaHkkUVFxI
  • 🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a (OCT) Actual: 59.3 Previous: 70.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.98%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rHWH3O1Eau
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.15% Silver: 0.57% Gold: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PtpOtIOtkg
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 70.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-05
  • RT @joebrusuelas: US Jobs Report: a slightly different look at the recovery in the jobs market. The percentage of recovered & unrecovered j…
USD, Gold, US Rates Show Tepid Reaction to Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD, NFP Price Analysis & News

  • US NFP 531k vs 450k, Prior Reading Revised Higher
  • Unemployment Rate Drop to 4.6%
  • Market Reaction Tepid Given Fed Meeting

NFP Strong as Headline and Unemployment Rate Beats Expectations

A better than expected NFP headline at 531k vs 450k, while the prior reading had a sizeable revision higher to 312k from 194k. The unemployment rate fell 0.2ppts to 4.6% dropping below expectations of 4.7%.

Elsewhere, average hourly earnings printed in line with expectations on both the monthly and yearly readings.

Key USD technicals

Brief USD bid, S&P 500 tests 4700

In reaction to the headline, the USD immediately edged higher with the US 10yr yield hitting 1.55%, while gold dipped slightly. Meanwhile, across the equity space, the S&P 500 extended on its gains with index testing 4700. Overall, markets moves are somewhat marginal given the Fed meeting earlier in the week, which largely taken a lot of the excitement out of today’s jobs figure as it won’t notably move the needle for Fed policy in the short run.

Find Out More About Non-Farm Payrolls and How to Trade it

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Source: DailyFX

USD, Gold, Rates Reaction to NFP: Intra-day Time Frame

USD, Gold, US Rates Show Tepid Reaction to Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls

Source: Refinitiv

