EUR/USD Testing Support Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report (NFP)
2021-11-05 08:50:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-04 20:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Higher Yields and Bank of England No-Go. Where to for USD?
2021-11-05 06:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Eyes NFPs After OPEC+ Output Decision as Trend Breaks
2021-11-05 03:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Muddling Through the Range - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-04 19:03:00
Gold Prices React to the Fed, Yields & Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
2021-11-04 13:17:00
USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up
2021-11-05 10:12:00
Nasdaq 100 Extends a 9-Day Rally, GBPUSD Tumbles and USDCAD Top Risk on Payrolls Update
2021-11-05 02:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-04 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up

USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD, GBP, EUR/GBP Analysis and News

  • NFP Less Impactful In Light of Fed Action
  • GBP Edging Towards YTD Lows
  • EUR/GBP A Better Avenue to Fade GBP Weakness

USD: Now that the long-awaited Fed taper decision is here, the focus will turn to the rate outlook for 2022. However, while NFP tends to garner traders attention each month given the implications for Fed policy, in light of the Fed’s decision out of the way, I would expect a more muted affair for today’s NFP. Unless of course, the jobs report deviates notably from consensus.

US Dollar Technicals

USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up

GBP: Unsurprisingly, the Pound is the worst performer after yesterday’s BoE decision. In which the shock scenario had been realised. A reminder as to the scenario we highlighted in the BoE preview.

The shock scenario would be for the Bank of England to not raise rates on the basis that markets are fully priced in for a rate lift-off at this week’s meeting. Therefore, should this scenario be realised, this would leave GBP at risk of dropping to 1.3500 and prompt gilts to rally aggressively”… link

With the Pound extending its pullback since the European open, eyes are on the year to date low, situated at 1.3410. Below which, opens the door towards 1.3200-1.3300.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP: That being said, for those looking to fade GBP weakness, a more appropriate avenue would be via EUR/GBP, given that while the BoE decision was a surprise, they remain relatively more hawkish than the ECB. On the technical side, the 200DMA is being tested, however, should the cross close above, a look for exhaustion is likely around the mid 0.86s.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

