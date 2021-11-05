Altcoin Crypto Currency Shiba Inu Faces Off Against Dogecoin

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Higher Yields and Bank of England No-Go. Where to for USD?
2021-11-05 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
USD, Gold, US Rates Show Tepid Reaction to Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-11-05 12:57:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report
2021-11-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Canadian Dollar fell for the third consecutive week with the USD/CAD recovery testing the first major resistance hurdle. Get your weekly $CAD forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/k4kXZD5nrm https://t.co/ePysAF5e7c
  • RT @NBCNewsNow: The first underground farm is set to launch in 2022 and could be a game changer for the agriculture industry. @JoshNBCNews…
  • The Japanese Yen has consolidated after making new lows against the US Dollar and the British Pound. Will USD/JPY and GBP/JPY make new highs? Get your market update from @DanMcCarthyFX here:https://t.co/DB3MtXMkZW https://t.co/prjjpJ3ncV
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8OoNGdm21w
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.44% Gold: 1.43% Oil - US Crude: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PdyIwt1VjS
  • Though the $NDX pulled back from its open print Friday morning, still closing out a 10th day of close over close gains. Incredible
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.46%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jZURnYIJLc
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.53% US 500: 0.33% France 40: 0.24% FTSE 100: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wGR4CHIELE
  • NFP is now in the books and both of this week’s major drivers of FOMC and NFP meetings produced a strong impact for stocks. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/7iwq3cIjyo https://t.co/yihxyN9Q4D
  • took a while, but infrastructure week is finally here.....House voting on the bill today $SPX https://t.co/nTdf5Rl4ss
Altcoin Crypto Currency Shiba Inu Faces Off Against Dogecoin

Altcoin Crypto Currency Shiba Inu Faces Off Against Dogecoin

Eric Villalobos,

Shiba Inu Sees Market Cap Halved in 9-Days

It wouldn’t be a story about Altcoins if we didn’t open with a dramatic rise and dramatic fall. At its peak on October 27th, Shiba Inu attained a $50 billion market cap. At the time of writing this, its market cap now sits at $25 billion.

Chart of Shiba Inu Market Cap (Hourly)

Altcoin Crypto Currency Shiba Inu Faces Off Against Dogecoin

Chart from Coingecko.com

This rapid rise and fall has become standard-protocol in a post-WallStreetBets AMC and Gamestop world. What still remains unclear will be $SHIB’s ability to withstand the test of time. Will you be paying for your coffee in SHIB anytime soon?

Whitepaper and The Fundamentals of No Fundamentals

No. No, you will not.

That isn’t to say SHIB doesn’t have a purpose. While Dogecoin was built as satire and saw its purpose co-opted into the volatile cryptocurrency we see today, SHIB was built with an intent to be aggressively traded.

When reading through the Shiba Inu whitepaper, you might be surprised to learn that the cryptocurrency is actually built with a clear goal. After the Gamestop and AMC boom-busts, the creators of SHIB realized they could build a crypto-ecosystem built specifically for those interested in memecoins.

In addition to the titular SHIB coins, the Shiba Inu ecosystem also include $LEASH and $BONE coins, built to upkeep a decentralized exchange similar to Uniswap, specifically for trading SHIB. The intent with SHIB is to effectively build a vertically integrated, decentralized trading ecosystem, as to avoid 3rd parties in the traditional financial system or cryptocurrency exchanges preventing the coin from being traded.

In short, the Shiba Inu team realized there was a hunger for fundamentally questionable and easy-to-invest coins, so they built a unique infrastructure making it possible to trade SHIB without 3rd party intervention.

Dogs and Whales

As recently as Thursday, November 4th, the second biggest holder of SHIB moved 2.3 billion tokens, making the market cap of the coin take a nosedive. This shifting of holdings from one to multiple wallets may be an indication that a major holder intends to sell out of their position, perhaps without the market sensing a fire sale.

Chart of Shiba Inu Market Cap (Hourly)

Altcoin Crypto Currency Shiba Inu Faces Off Against Dogecoin

Chart from Coingecko.com

If there is a sense that there is a rush for the exit, SHIB could see a nose-dive as more members of the “Shiba Army” liquidate.

A cryptocurrency built on meteoric rises is beginning to see its first meteoric fall. The next few weeks are going to be big for SHIB. If the cryptocurrency can keep a core community and continue to find new people to join its extremely volatile environment, SHIB could become a household name synonymous with gamified “investment”.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
USD, Gold, US Rates Show Tepid Reaction to Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls
USD, Gold, US Rates Show Tepid Reaction to Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-11-05 12:57:00
USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up
USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up
2021-11-05 10:12:00
EUR/USD Testing Support Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report (NFP)
EUR/USD Testing Support Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report (NFP)
2021-11-05 08:50:00
Advertisement