Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
2021-10-28 19:00:00
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
2021-10-28 12:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint
2021-10-28 20:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Long-term Trendline, Inverse Head and Shoulders Neckline - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-28 18:20:00
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • [corr.] (Asia AM) New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance *Brought to you in collaboration with @FxWestwater today #NZD $NZDUSD #AMZN #AAPL https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/10/28/New-Zealand-Dollar-at-Risk-as-AMZN-AAPL-Earnings-Miss-NZDUSD-Eyes-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YdeLcUldhT
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Unemployment Rate (SEP) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.8% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • (Asia AM) New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance *Brought to you in collaboration with @FxWestwater today #NZD $NZDUSD #AMZN #AAPL https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/10/28/New-Zealand-Dollar-at-Risk-as-AMZN-AAPL-Earnings-Miss-NZDUSD-Eyes-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/SUd5AVQpe2
  • The Euro has established some range environments against the US Dollar and the Canadian Dollar. Can the Euro find support, or will the single currency head lower? Find out: https://t.co/UABHZsULJx https://t.co/Rt8NXaaie9
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY $AUDCHF $CADCHF $CHFJPY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/10/28/Swiss-Franc-Technical-Analysis-AUDCHF-CADCHF-CHFJPY.html https…
  • No vote today $spx https://t.co/0jS4Idau4H
  • WTI bounces sharply after achieving oversold status, price now eyeing the $83.50 level $CL_F https://t.co/Eaz8goERmH
  • Gold prices are edging higher towards the end of the month, bolstered by a wave of US Dollar weakness. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/SSx3UuWqns https://t.co/wA5JpdP821
  • RBNZ's Orr: - We are entering a different environment for inflation and rates $NZD
  • Here is a fun ratio of Tesla to Facebook. The EV maker is benefiting news that Hertz could as much as double its order to 200k cars to satisfy a deal with Uber while Facebook tries to hide its troubles with a name change. $TSLA / $FB https://t.co/xUBoWgJGRT
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY

Brendan Fagan,

Swiss Franc, CHF, AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY – Talking Points

  • AUD/CHF faces stiff resistance at 0.6900, 200-day moving average
  • CAD/CHF tracking decline in WTI, finding support around 0.7385
  • CHF/JPY is on bull-flag breakout watch, clean air ahead

AUD/CHF Technical Analysis

Recent Australian Dollar strength has seen AUD/CHF trade back up to the 200-day moving average (MA) near 0.6900. Momentum also appears to be slowing, with the relative strength index making lower highs since the first test of the 200-day MA on October 18. Any weakness in the cross could see price retest trendline support below, a level that has held since mid-August. While price may appear to be stalling, confirmation of a reversal of the uptrend would come with a close below ascending trendline support.

AUD/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY

Chart created with TradingView

CAD/CHF Technical Analysis

CAD/CHF has mirrored recent weakness seen in the spot price of WTI, which has seen the pair fall to support around 0.7385. Price appreciation across commodities buoyed the pair to within touching distance of yearly highs. The pair briefly reached overbought status on October 12 with an RSI reading of 70.37, with price and momentum cooling off in the subsequent sessions. Should price maintain the 0.7385 level, market participants may look for a retest of 0.7420, a key pivot level dating back to late-April.

CAD/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY

Chart created with TradingView

CHF/JPY Technical Analysis

CHF/JPY has been on breakout watch following the breakout of the first bull flag formation around the beginning of the month. The break higher from that flag took the pair to fresh yearly highs above 124.00, with a brief consolidation of price leading to the formation of a second bull flag. Having achieved what appears to be a break higher from the second bull flag, market participants may want to be cognizant of the potential for additional price appreciation. Given that price has already reached overbought territory, a stall or even a complete reversal of the uptrend could see a retest of the previous 2021 high at 122.771.

CHF/JPY Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint
Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint
2021-10-28 20:30:00
US GDP Data Disappoints as Consumer Spending Slows in Q3
US GDP Data Disappoints as Consumer Spending Slows in Q3
2021-10-28 12:30:00
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
2021-10-28 12:13:00
Australian Bond Carnage, YCC Under Threat, GBP/JPY Month-End Boost
Australian Bond Carnage, YCC Under Threat, GBP/JPY Month-End Boost
2021-10-28 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CHF
CAD/CHF
CHF/JPY