British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Rate Hike Bets Soar, GBP Volatility to Rise

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Deals with Tight Fed Outlook, Bitcoin Eyes Record, Energy Crisis Worries Continue
2021-10-18 03:30:00
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook, For Now
2021-10-17 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix & Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market
2021-10-17 13:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-16 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Struggles as the US Dollar Regains its Poise
2021-10-18 09:30:00
Gold Fundamental Forecast: Yield Curve Key to Bullion Prices as Q3 China GDP Nears
2021-10-17 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JWmhoQNYUH
  • Key UK Economic Events Heading into the Year End (Initial impact of furlough expiration will not be seen in hard data prior to Nov meeting) https://t.co/5Ch8z8Ys5H
  • Russia will reportedly keep gas supply to Europe limited next month - Auctions
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analyst @MBforex on $AUD with our free Q4 market analysis guide, available for free today. https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/BFjdwnK7tz
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.27% Wall Street: -0.32% US 500: -0.37% Germany 30: -0.53% France 40: -0.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3Z6LsaBaMc
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Speech due at 09:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-18
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/UShvezR8KX
  • China 2021 GDP forecasts - UBS cuts GDP forecast to 7.6% from 8.2% - Barclays cuts GDP forecast to 8% from 8.2%
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Dec 27 when AUD/JPY traded near 78.79. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Lj4pOpHV3A
  • ECB's Visco - ECB has not discussed raising limit on international bond buys - Certain that there are price pressures now - Market expectations not that consistent with ECB guidance
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Rate Hike Bets Soar, GBP Volatility to Rise

British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Rate Hike Bets Soar, GBP Volatility to Rise

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP Analysis and News

  • Governor Bailey Reiterates that BoE Must Act to Curb Inflation
  • BoE Tightening Bets Increase Further
  • GBP to Find Rate Support vs Low Yielders

Another round of commentary from the BoE over the weekend with Governor Bailey signalling yet again that the BoE will have to act in order to curb down inflation. The Governor noted that while monetary policy cannot solve supply-side problems, which the UK economy is currently facing, the Bank will have to act and must do so if there is a risk to medium-term inflation and inflation expectations. Despite all this, Bailey reiterated that he believes higher inflation will be temporary. On the labour market front, the Governor said that labour market demand continues to be stronger than expected, although concerns about labour supply and growth remain.

Admittedly, with these latest comments prompting money markets to increase BoE tightening bets further with the November meeting now seen as a 60/40 call, my recent GBP piece does not look to have aged all too well. That being said, not every member on the committee is on board with raising interest rates so soon with the more dovish Tenreyro sticking with her cautious tone.

Tenreyro “raising interest rates to counter-one off price rises would be self-defeating, that inflation should be transitory”

MannEndogenous tightening means that I can wait before raising rates”

BoE Tightening Bets Increase Further

British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Rate Hike Bets Soar, GBP Volatility to Rise

Source: Refinitiv

As such, the pound’s sensitivity to upcoming data will be heightened given the aggressive tightening bets, another question is will the BoE have enough information to act on at the November meeting. Keep in mind that the BoE would not have hard employment data prior to the November meeting and thus would have to rely on more sentiment survey-based information such as PMIs.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Rate Hike Bets Soar, GBP Volatility to Rise

Source: Refinitiv

GBP: Initial support for the Pound had been pared as the USD reclaimed the 94.00 handle. When watching Cable, it is important to keep a close eye on EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY for guidance. That said, EUR/GBP continues to hover around YTD lows with a break below 0.8400 looking ever the more likely, I suspect this will be a market that will continue to fade upside. Interestingly, GBP/CHF has recently decoupled from the move in EUR/GBP and thus possibly offering some upside potential in the cross.

GBP/CHF vs EUR/GBP Inverted

British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Rate Hike Bets Soar, GBP Volatility to Rise

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Struggles as the US Dollar Regains its Poise
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Struggles as the US Dollar Regains its Poise
2021-10-18 09:30:00
Australian Dollar Under Pressure on China Data Miss. Can AUD/USD Hold Ground?
Australian Dollar Under Pressure on China Data Miss. Can AUD/USD Hold Ground?
2021-10-18 02:00:00
Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Data Disappoints, DXY Largely Unchanged
Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Data Disappoints, DXY Largely Unchanged
2021-10-15 14:00:00
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
GBP/CHF