GBP/USD At Risk of Being a Victim to BoE Rate Bets, Why is NZD Weak After RBNZ Hike?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch
2021-10-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: RSI Buy Signal Takes Shape Ahead of NFP Report
2021-10-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-05 20:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD At Risk of Being a Victim to BoE Rate Bets, Why is NZD Weak After RBNZ Hike?
2021-10-06 11:02:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
2021-10-06 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-05 18:25:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $NZDUSD with one of those rate hike sell-offs https://t.co/zTC3hRHofk https://t.co/LsCHn8wOza
  • EU set to charge Apple (AAPL) with anti-competitive practices
  • $GBPUSD cable res hold at the 3650 spot, dropped as much as ~110 pips off of that level since yday, currently about 70 off https://t.co/WztXXvVC6N https://t.co/qbBKKQmVRM
  • Ether/Bitcoin spread sinking into old support levels - will Bitcoin dominance continue?...#btc #bitcoin #eth #ethereum @DailyFXTeam Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/NJBNCOqI4O
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • not encouraging that stocks couldn't hold yday's bid but - big spot of support in the S&P 500, has held the lows over the past three trading days (fri, mon, tues) and back in play already this morning 50% marker of the May-Sept move, 4288 $ES $SPY $SPX https://t.co/MwoIVS7Lmt https://t.co/jn3w4yzCxW
  • webinar starts in an hour - looking at $USD re-approaching the 2021 high, FX Setups ahead of #NFP and probably some stonks as well https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/140187219 https://t.co/mbAFTbauI6
  • Join @JStanleyFX at 9:30 EST/13:30 GMT for your mid-week market update webinar. Register here: https://t.co/daghpCQ68Y https://t.co/D0PnF7QBdL
  • $EURGBP back below 0.85, lowest level since August - August lows at 0.8450 https://t.co/MCM4NrfpUm
  • $USD still working within the confines of pre-established levels bounce from support, now back up to resistance $DXY https://t.co/bANMm2ijtf https://t.co/hLtYITlhuK
GBP/USD At Risk of Being a Victim to BoE Rate Bets, Why is NZD Weak After RBNZ Hike?

GBP/USD At Risk of Being a Victim to BoE Rate Bets, Why is NZD Weak After RBNZ Hike?

Justin McQueen, Strategist

NZD, GBP Analysis and News

  • RBNZ Hikes Rates for the First Time in 7yrs, NZD Underperforms
  • The Pound is Likely to be Another Victim of Aggressive Tightening Bets

RBNZ Hikes Rates for the First Time in 7yrs

Overnight, the RBNZ raised interest rates by 25bps to 0.75%, marking the first hike in 7-years. The Bank also signalled that further withdrawal of stimulus will be needed. However, the initial move higher in the Kiwi had been quickly pared with the currency subsequently the worst performer across the G10.

Daily FX Performance

GBP/USD At Risk of Being a Victim to BoE Rate Bets, Why is NZD Weak After RBNZ Hike?

But Why is the Kiwi the Worst Performer?

Despite what the traditional textbooks will tell you, a rate hike does not simply mean the currency should always appreciate. It's important to know what the market currently expects, what is priced in already. A term you may or may not have heard is “buy the rumour, sell the fact”, which highlights a typical market behaviour where traders will anticipate actions from a central bank or a significant market event and thus front-run the move before selling after the event. I have touched on this previously regarding Bitcoin and discussed the possibility of such behaviour occurring for the RBNZ decision. What’s more, this was also one of the factors behind my top trade for Q4to be long AUD/NZD.

That said, given that the decision to hike had been completely expected by the market as money markets priced this in, there was little in the way of a surprise for Kiwi bulls to get excited. Additionally, tighter policy has been priced into NZ rates market going forward, meaning that the ability to surprise on the hawkish side is limited and thus the room to disappoint is higher. I must also point out that the current pullback in risk appetite has also played its part in Kiwi weakness.

NZD Reaction to Expected RBNZ Hike

GBP/USD At Risk of Being a Victim to BoE Rate Bets, Why is NZD Weak After RBNZ Hike?

Source: Refinitiv

The Pound is Likely to be Another Victim of Aggressive Tightening Bets

Much like the Kiwi, my view is that the Pound could also be another victim of money markets pricing in aggressive monetary policy tightening. As it stands, overnight index swaps are pricing in over an 85% chance that the BoE will raise rates this year (on the basis the Bank’s first hike will be 15bps) and given the period of uncertainty we are heading into, with UK data set to get weaker amid the current energy crisis, alongside the expiration of the furlough scheme the rates market may be getting ahead of itself. In turn, my preference is to fade rallies in the currency against the USD. It is also worth keeping a close eye on EUR/GBP and and GBP/JPY as we test 0.8500 and 151.00 respectively.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Breaking News: Bullish Dollar Environment Holds as ADP Beats Estimates
USD Breaking News: Bullish Dollar Environment Holds as ADP Beats Estimates
2021-10-06 12:30:00
US Dollar Probes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Treasury Yields Rally on Inflation Fears
US Dollar Probes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Treasury Yields Rally on Inflation Fears
2021-10-06 09:56:00
Is Crypto De-Correlation From Traditional Assets Underway? - BTC, ETH Latest
Is Crypto De-Correlation From Traditional Assets Underway? - BTC, ETH Latest
2021-10-06 09:30:00
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD