Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Partially Retrace Tuesday’s Losses, Eurozone Inflation Data Eyed

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Partially Retrace Tuesday’s Losses, Eurozone Inflation Data Eyed

Brendan Fagan,

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, Federal Reserve, Inflation – Talking Points

  • Euro Stoxx 50 gains 0.53%, but finds resistance at a key pivot zone
  • IBEX 35 shrugs off 4% increase in Spanish consumer prices, gains 1.25%
  • US Treasury yields cool slightly, lifting sentiment across global markets
European equities rebounded on Wednesday as market participants came to grips with the recent rise in US Treasury yields. The sell-off in bonds saw global investors trim tech equity holdings, with tech-heavy indices feeling the most pain on Tuesday. Sentiment across global markets has soured recently, as investors have had to digest surging commodity prices, the Evergrande situation, and now a potential US default.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted during testimony in front of Congress that inflation “may remain elevated for some time, before moderating.” These comments sparked a robust rally in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year reaching a high of 1.57%. Equities have struggled lately as market participants fear elevated inflation could cause central banks to become more hawkish to curb rising prices. During a forum held by the European Central Bank (ECB), ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the central bank would not be prematurely reacting to temporary spikes in inflation.

Euro Stoxx 50 1 Hour Chart

Euro Stoxx 50 &amp; IBEX 35 Partially Retrace Tuesday’s Losses, Eurozone Inflation Data Eyed

Chart created with TradingView

The Euro Stoxx 50 struggled to retrace Tuesday’s losses during Wednesday’s session, rising by just 0.53%. Following Tuesday’s sharp decline, the Euro Stoxx 50 found strong resistance at the bottom of a key pivot zone near 4,100. With modest relative strength, and a growing amount of uncertainty around the globe, price may remain continue to gyrate as market participants trade headline to headline. Near-term direction may also depend heavily on economic data as investors grow fearful of rising prices across the continent. Eurozone inflation data will be released on Friday, with analysts expecting a reading of 3.3%.

IBEX 35 1 Hour Chart

Euro Stoxx 50 &amp; IBEX 35 Partially Retrace Tuesday’s Losses, Eurozone Inflation Data Eyed

Chart created with TradingView

The IBEX 35 rose by 1.25% on Wednesday, partly retracing substantial loss seen during Tuesday’s rout. While continental data is slated to drop Friday, Spanish inflation data released on Wednesday showed domestic prices rose by 4% in September, which may have held the index back from further gains. Multiple times during Wednesday’s session, the index found resistance at the 50-hour moving average, with no meaningful break occurring. The IBEX 35 did gyrate around a key pivot zone near 8,840 before ultimately closing above this key area.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

