New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-09-09 19:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Trades in Monthly Opening Range as Ida Hits US Crude Data
2021-09-09 18:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA
2021-09-09 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
More View more
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD

Brendan Fagan,

New Zealand Dollar, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD – Talking Points

  • AUD/NZD continuing lower off of head and shoulders pattern
  • EUR/NZD remains weak, pair eyes March low below 1.65
  • GBP/NZD under control of bears, possible bear flag forming

AUD/NZD Technical Analysis

AUD/NZD bias remains skewed to the downside as bears continue to drive price action lower. Chop during the early months of 2021 saw the formation of a head and shoulders pattern, and the break lower from the right shoulder shows no signs of stopping. Relative strength for the pair has not popped above 50 since late June, as price continues to drive lower. The pair blew right through the December 2020 low at 1.04184, and retests of that low have since failed. With relative strength nearly non-existent and the cross below key moving averages, traders may look to see continuation to the current move. Traders may eye the April 2020 low of 1.0206 as the next key support level, should this move take another leg lower.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD

EUR/NZD Technical Analysis

EUR/NZD has made a sustained move lower as well, following a break of trendline support in late August. Range bound for months, EUR/NZD bears may look to the March low at 1.64867 for their next target. Declining relative strength along with an incoming death cross fails to paint a “rosy” picture for the pair. Any reversal in the pair could see a retest of the 50-day moving average (MA) or the 200-day MA. A clean break of the March swing low could potentially bring the yearly low into play at 1.63237.

EUR/NZD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD

Chart created with TradingView

GBP/NZD Technical Analysis

From May through August, GBP/NZD found itself making multiple failed attempts to break above the key psychological 2.000 level. On each rejection, price was supported by an ascending trendline which was ultimately broken after the 4th failed attempt to breakout above 2.000. That break saw the pair trade through both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages in a swift move to the downside. Despite retaking the 200-day MA on Thursday, the formation of a bear flag appears to be taking shape, indicating that further declines may be in store in the near-term. Should a break lower materialize from the bear flag, market participants may look to the 1.9200 level for support, an area that provided strong support throughout April and May.

GBP/NZD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD

Chart created with TradingView

Advertisement

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Breaking News: Missed SA Manufacturing Data Halts Rand Gains
USD/ZAR Breaking News: Missed SA Manufacturing Data Halts Rand Gains
2021-09-09 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
2021-09-09 13:10:00
Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted
Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted
2021-09-09 12:00:00
Solana (SOL/USD) Continues to Soar, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Consolidating Recent Flash Crash
Solana (SOL/USD) Continues to Soar, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Consolidating Recent Flash Crash
2021-09-09 11:12:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD
GBP/NZD
EUR/NZD