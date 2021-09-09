News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted
2021-09-09 12:00:00
Euro Setup: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Ahead of ECB
2021-09-09 09:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
2021-09-09 13:10:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Trading at Resistance, Make or Break?
2021-09-09 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA
2021-09-09 14:00:00
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
2021-09-09 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downturn to Persist
2021-09-09 08:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
More View more
Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted

Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted

Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/USD, ECB Price Analysis & News

  • ECB Slows PEPP Purchases as Expected
  • Euro Muted Following Expected Decision

ECB Slows PEPP Purchases as Expected

The ECB announced that they will slow the pace of PEPP purchases from the current EUR 80bln/month with the change being called a “moderately” slower pace. A reminder, that this is an alteration of the prior guidance of “significantly higher pace” of purchases used over the past two quarters. Details are on the light side for now with Chief Lagarde expected to announce what the new pace is, alongside the latest staff projections. The Bank noted that inflation may moderately exceed goal for transitory period, which comes on the back of the recent inflation readings hitting a 10yr high.

Market reaction muted thus far in the Euro and Bund yields, given that the move to slow the pace of PEPP purchases had been largely priced in. That being said, in light of the hawkish expectations heading into the meeting, there is a risk of a disappointment after Lagarde’s presser.

ECB PEPP Purchases

Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted

Looking ahead, ECB Lagarde’s press conference is scheduled for 13:30BST.

For the full commentary of the ECB Press Conference check out the @DailyFXTeam Twitter Handle.

The European Central Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide

EURUSD, German Bund Instant Reaction

Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
2021-09-09 13:10:00
Solana (SOL/USD) Continues to Soar, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Consolidating Recent Flash Crash
Solana (SOL/USD) Continues to Soar, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Consolidating Recent Flash Crash
2021-09-09 11:12:00
Euro Setup: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Ahead of ECB
Euro Setup: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Ahead of ECB
2021-09-09 09:35:00
Chinese Property Giant Evergrande’s Debt Fears, Ongoing Gaming Market Shake-Up
Chinese Property Giant Evergrande’s Debt Fears, Ongoing Gaming Market Shake-Up
2021-09-09 08:42:00
Advertisement