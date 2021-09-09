Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted

EUR/USD, ECB Price Analysis & News

ECB Slows PEPP Purchases as Expected

Euro Muted Following Expected Decision

The ECB announced that they will slow the pace of PEPP purchases from the current EUR 80bln/month with the change being called a “moderately” slower pace. A reminder, that this is an alteration of the prior guidance of “significantly higher pace” of purchases used over the past two quarters. Details are on the light side for now with Chief Lagarde expected to announce what the new pace is, alongside the latest staff projections. The Bank noted that inflation may moderately exceed goal for transitory period, which comes on the back of the recent inflation readings hitting a 10yr high.

Market reaction muted thus far in the Euro and Bund yields, given that the move to slow the pace of PEPP purchases had been largely priced in. That being said, in light of the hawkish expectations heading into the meeting, there is a risk of a disappointment after Lagarde’s presser.

ECB PEPP Purchases

Looking ahead, ECB Lagarde’s press conference is scheduled for 13:30BST.

EURUSD, German Bund Instant Reaction

