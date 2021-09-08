Canadian Dollar Latest: USD/CAD Dips Briefly on BoC, USD Dictating Play

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Outlook – Steered by the US Dollar as Notable ECB Meeting Nears
Is the US Dollar's Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
Crude Oil, Copper and Iron Ore: US Dollar Haven Flows Pressure Commodities
Is the US Dollar's Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing
Gold and Silver Price Analysis: Increasing Long Bets Still Offer Bearish Warnings
Is the US Dollar's Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
Real Time News
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Reversal Threat- $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/ZzZMFloOuU https://t.co/JJRjxivbxV
  • #BREAKING Blinken says US is close to give up on the nuclear deal with #Iran ....bullish for oil prices if this happens $WTI $Brent #OOTT
  • The inevitable happened. New Covid cases in the US hit a fresh record high above 301,000 yesterday. Beyond the social uncertainty, this will impact consumer confidence and in turn their intent to consume and general growth forecasts https://t.co/dbeJaBexrm
  • BoE's Tenreyro: Demand has a long way to go to return to "pre-COVID" levels
  • BoE's Tenreyro: - I do not believe the guiding conditions for a rate increase have been met - The BoE should consider medium-term inflation pressures, supply is suffering from temporary disruptions
  • BoE's Bailey: I believe that the minimum conditions for a rate increase have been met, but that they are insufficient to warrant an increase
  • BoE's Broadbent: Premature tightening risks are causing scarring - I believe basic prerequisites for a rate increase have been reached, but we must now focus on the medium-term
  • Seems the 'buy-now-pay-later' fintech mergers continue with Paypal announcing a $2.7 billion purchase of Japan's Paidy. Few weeks ago we had the Square acquisition of Afterpay for $29bln news. My question: will this feature be as popular / get regulated when interest rates rise?
  • BoE's Broadbent: - Recent tax increases have been matched by increases in spending - This is hardly a dramatic tightening of fiscal policy
  • BoE's Bailey: - Delta variant has had a lower impact on economy than previous waves - However any economic impact remains difficult to anticipate
Canadian Dollar Latest: USD/CAD Dips Briefly on BoC, USD Dictating Play

Justin McQueen, Strategist

CAD Analysis & News

  • BoC Maintain Forward Guidance
  • USD/CAD Sees Brief Dip. USD Dictating FX

As expected the BoC maintained the overnight rate at 0.25%, alongside the current pace of QE purchases. A reminder that with no MPR, press conference from Governor Macklem or forecasts. It was unlikely that the BoC would alter any monetary policy tools at today’s meeting. Therefore, the main focus for today’s meeting had been on the Bank’s forward guidance, particularly after the recent soft GDP report, however, the BoC continue to expect economic slack to be absorbed in the second half of 2022. In reaction to this, USD/CAD blipped lower to 1.2643 before quickly retracing back to pre-announced levels.

The BoC noted that ongoing supply bottlenecks could weigh on the recovey and in turn stated that decisions regarding future adjustments to the pace of QE purchases will depend on the strength and durability of the recovery. For now, however, the USD remains the key driver across the FX space, including the Canadian Dollar. While oil prices signal CAD to go higher, 5yr CA/US spreads have recently moved in favour of the greenback and thus provide a headwind for the Loonie.

USD/CAD (Inv) & Brent Crude Futures

Canadian Dollar Latest: USD/CAD Dips Briefly on BoC, USD Dictating Play

Source: Refinitiv

USD/CAD (Inv) & 5yr Spread

Canadian Dollar Latest: USD/CAD Dips Briefly on BoC, USD Dictating Play

Source: Refinitiv

Advertisement