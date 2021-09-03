British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: NFPs the Near-Term Driver, UK Tax Hike Talk

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Dollar and Dow Wound Up Before NFPs and Holiday Drain
2021-09-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall on US Jobs Data Even If Payrolls Disappoint
2021-09-03 06:01:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels
2021-09-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: NFPs the Near-Term Driver, UK Tax Hike Talk
2021-09-03 11:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Eyes Breakout Resistance ahead of NFP
2021-09-02 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin right back up to Fibo resistance #Bitcoin $BTCUSD breakout brings fresh three month highs https://t.co/QCfy4XxLDa https://t.co/THkUY8UvPK
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Nonfarm Payrolls Private (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 665K Previous: 703K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Participation Rate (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.51% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BkTdH2vK1y
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Hourly Earnings YoY (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Weekly Hours (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 34.8 Previous: 34.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Hourly Earnings MoM (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.2% Previous: 5.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Non Farm Payrolls (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 750K Previous: 943K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • $EURUSD taking a pause at the next resistance zone 1885-1900 #NFP now just a little over 30m away https://t.co/4v7bdJsFAt https://t.co/fkAK0OsKhK
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: NFPs the Near-Term Driver, UK Tax Hike Talk

British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: NFPs the Near-Term Driver, UK Tax Hike Talk

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • UK PM may raise national Insurance contributions for 25 million taxpayers.
  • Traders cut back on long GBP/USD exposure.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The short-term direction of GBP/USD will be decided later today when the August US Jobs Report is released with market expectations of between 725k and 750k new jobs being created. Today’s jobs report (NFP) is the last look at the US labor market ahead of the September 21-22 FOMC meeting. Last week’s speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell, and weaker than expected US data over the last few days, has seen the market pare back expectations of a taper timetable being announced at the September meeting, pushing the US dollar back down to a one-month low. With the US on holiday on Monday – Labor Day – any divergence from market expectations may have an outsized effect on the greenback across a range of USD pairs post-release.

Sterling has had little domestic news or data to help turn the dial of late, though this is likely to change next week when UK PM Boris Johnson is said to be announcing a hike in UK National Insurance to help pay for reforms of the social care program. The announcement is likely to affect 25 million UK taxpayers and would break the Conservative pledge in the 2019 General Election that there would be no increase in National Insurance. If this hike comes into play, PM Johnson will have to carefully navigate tricky waters as breaking any tax pledge would undermine public confidence in the PM.

GBP/USD remains above 1.3825 on US dollar weakness and today’s release will set the short-term course for the pair. The daily chart does show a bullish breakout from a short-term pennant formation, pushing the pair to a two-week high. Volatility in GBP/USD is at or near multi-week lows (ATR), while the pair are now nearing overbought territory (CCI), giving an unclear outlook in the short term.

IG client sentiment data (shown below) shows traders are now fairly evenly balanced in GBP/USD after cutting back net-long positions and increasing net-short exposure over a one-day and one-week timeframe.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart September 3, 2021

British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: NFPs the Near-Term Driver, UK Tax Hike Talk

Retail trader data show shows 51.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.00% lower than yesterday and 23.47% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.58% higher than yesterday and 29.20% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

{{SENTIMENT|GBP/USD}}

What is your view on GBP/USD– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP
AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP
2021-09-03 09:35:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF, AUD/NZD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF, AUD/NZD
2021-09-03 04:00:00
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish