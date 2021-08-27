US Dollar (USD) Muted as PCE Matches Estimates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
Dollar Traders Focused on Powell at Jackson Hole, EURUSD Capable of 1.1775-1.1650 Break?
2021-08-27 03:00:00
Crude Oil Bullish Momentum Fizzles Out as Covid-19 Risks Increase
2021-08-27 09:30:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings
2021-08-26 21:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: XAU Outlook Cloudy, XAG Chart Clear
2021-08-27 12:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-08-26 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
  • Fed's Mester - I'm ready to talk taper plans in September - Comfortable US is basically there on further progress
  • 🇺🇸 Goods Trade Balance Adv (JUL) Actual: $-86.38B Previous: $-92.05B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-27
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Spending MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-27
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Income MoM (JUL) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-27
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-27
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-27
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index YoY (JUL) Actual: 4.2% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-27
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index YoY (JUL) Actual: 3.6% Expected: 3.6% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-27
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.95%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aUOaQ6Bh1q
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/J42rr1s85l
US Dollar (USD) Muted as PCE Matches Estimates

US Dollar (USD) Muted as PCE Matches Estimates

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • US PCE Matches Estimates, Market Reaction Muted
  • US Dollar Hovers Around 93.00 Ahead of Powell

US PCE Matches Estimates, Market Reaction Muted

The latest Core PCE figures printed in line with consensus, with the yearly rate at 3.6%, also matching the prior month's revised figure. While the data is important, the market reaction has been understandably muted given traders attention on the upcoming speech by Fed Chair Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. To read more on the Jackson Hole Symposium, click here.

Economic Calendar

US Dollar (USD) Muted as PCE Matches Estimates

Source: Refinitiv

Recent Fed Commentary

Fed's Kaplan says he does not see anything at the point that would cause him to materially change his outlook, business contacts are weathering Delta at least as well as previous surges.

Fed’s Bullard says he wants to get going on tapering this year. Reiterates that he wants taper completed by end-Q1 2022.

Fed’s George says the Fed should start on QE tapering this year; there has been good progress on the economy, inflation is coming in strong and suggests an opportunity to dial back QE but haven't seen the labour market fully recover.

Fed’s Bostic says it is reasonable to trim bond-buying beginning in October if US job gains stay strong. Substantial progress benchmark for starting bond-buying taper would be met if August job gains are similar to those in June/July. (Reminder, June and July NFP figures averaged 896.5k).

Fed’s Harker says there is some evidence that inflationary pressures may not be so transitory.

US Dollar Hovers Around 93.00 Ahead of Powell

US Dollar (USD) Muted as PCE Matches Estimates

Source: Refinitiv

DISCLOSURES

