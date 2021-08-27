US Dollar (USD) Muted as PCE Matches Estimates

US Dollar Analysis & News

US PCE Matches Estimates, Market Reaction Muted

US Dollar Hovers Around 93.00 Ahead of Powell

The latest Core PCE figures printed in line with consensus, with the yearly rate at 3.6%, also matching the prior month's revised figure. While the data is important, the market reaction has been understandably muted given traders attention on the upcoming speech by Fed Chair Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. To read more on the Jackson Hole Symposium, click here.

Economic Calendar

Source: Refinitiv

Recent Fed Commentary

Fed's Kaplan says he does not see anything at the point that would cause him to materially change his outlook, business contacts are weathering Delta at least as well as previous surges.

Fed’s Bullard says he wants to get going on tapering this year. Reiterates that he wants taper completed by end-Q1 2022.

Fed’s George says the Fed should start on QE tapering this year; there has been good progress on the economy, inflation is coming in strong and suggests an opportunity to dial back QE but haven't seen the labour market fully recover.

Fed’s Bostic says it is reasonable to trim bond-buying beginning in October if US job gains stay strong. Substantial progress benchmark for starting bond-buying taper would be met if August job gains are similar to those in June/July. (Reminder, June and July NFP figures averaged 896.5k).

Fed’s Harker says there is some evidence that inflationary pressures may not be so transitory.

Source: Refinitiv