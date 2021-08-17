US Dollar Shoots Higher vs JPY on US Retail Sales

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Dow Jones Advances Despite Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Tests Support
2021-08-17 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting | Webinar
2021-08-17 11:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech
2021-08-17 03:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
  • Looks like the markets are very dubious that the RBNZ will be able to hike rates later tonight after the surprise economic shutdown after a reported Covid case. $AUDNZD biggest daily rally since May 16 of last year. RBNZ is really interesting now... https://t.co/Ri91bQdps2
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: 6.6% Previous: 9.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • It's on today. And the Dollar has further advanced to within striking distance of the 93.10 resistance on $DXY and 1.1700 support on $EURUSD https://t.co/vXKdz3j6Gh
  • $USDCAD to the top of the support zone, fibo level at 1.2622 Canadian inflation tomorrow morning, #FOMC minutes later in tomorrow's session still some drive potential left in the pair https://t.co/Bb1PSYn4gi https://t.co/CisNEQbV7Y
  • $USD making quick work of that resistance zone https://t.co/cBdLWAPAng https://t.co/osWQ5pAYsu
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM (JUL) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Previous: 9.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • 🇺🇸 Retail Sales Ex Autos MoM (JUL) Actual: -0.4% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • 🇺🇸 Retail Sales MoM (JUL) Actual: -1.1% Expected: -0.3% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
US Dollar Shoots Higher vs JPY on US Retail Sales

US Dollar Shoots Higher vs JPY on US Retail Sales

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD Price Analysis & News

  • US Retail Sales Miss Expectations, Although, Sees Upward Revision
  • USD Shoots Higher vs JPY and CHF

US Retail Sales Miss Expectations

DATA RECAP: In what is likely little surprise to many, retail sales fell short of expectations across the board. The headline rate falling 1.1%, larger than the expected 0.3% drop. That said, the figures were not as dire as the BofA card data had suggested, having predicted a 2.3% drop in the headline. Of note, BofA card data has been rather accurate of late. Alongside this, the retail sales data also saw upward revisions to the prior month's figures. Therefore, while this data adds to the narrative of slowing economic activity in the US, this is unlikely to shift the outlook for the FOMC, given the major focus on jobs.

Economic Calendar

US Dollar Shoots Higher vs JPY on US Retail Sales

Source: DailyFX

How to Trade After a News Release

MARKET REACTION: In reaction to the retail sales report, the USD rose against its major counterparts, particularly against the low yielders (JPY and CHF) as US yields ticked higher. However, while I continue to favour upside in the USD, my view is that this is better expressed against high-beta currencies (AUD, NZD, CAD) as opposed to safe-havens given the current fragile risk sentiment.

USD, US RATES & GOLD REACTION TO US CPI

US Dollar Shoots Higher vs JPY on US Retail Sales

Source: Refintiv

US Retailers Earnings Recap

Walmart Q2 earnings: Adj. EPS $1.78, exp. $1.57, revenue $141.05bln, exp. $137.14bln. The retailer had also upgraded its full-year forecast with strong growth stemming from its grocery business and back-to-school sales.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

