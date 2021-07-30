Mexico Second Quarter GDP Misses Expectations, USD/MXN Shrugs Off Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-30 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-30 10:30:00
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
2021-07-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
More View more
Mexico Second Quarter GDP Misses Expectations, USD/MXN Shrugs Off Data

Mexico Second Quarter GDP Misses Expectations, USD/MXN Shrugs Off Data

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

MEXICO GDP KEY POINTS:

  • Mexico’s second quarter GDP grows 1.5% q/q and 19.7% y/y, slightly below market expectations
  • Economic expansion was driven by labor-intensive tertiary/services sector
  • Progress in the recovery could allow Banxico to raise rates again in the coming months, but tightening plans will depend on how the pandemic evolves
Advertisement

Most read: US Dollar Looking for a Lifeline in PCE Inflation Data

The Mexican economy expanded at a dynamic pace in the April-June period, as the country continued to recover from the crisis induced by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (INEGI), gross domestic product in the second quarter grew by 1.5% in seasonally adjusted terms (q/q) and by 19.7% compared to a year earlier (y/y), bolstered by the labor-intensive tertiary/services sectors. Economists had expected a 1.8% quarter-over-quarter and 19.8% year-over-year print. While the annual figure is consistent with a strong rebound in domestic demand, it is important to note that base effects are responsible for the robust increase.

Mexico Second Quarter GDP Misses Expectations, USD/MXN Shrugs Off Data

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Although data came slightly below expectations, there is no doubt the economy continues to heal. This may allow Banxico to continue raising borrowing costs in the second half of the year to contain mounting inflationary pressures. Traders currently expect about 100 basis points of tightening for the rest of 2021, with ~20bps rate increase priced for the August 12 meeting. However, tightening plans could unravel quickly if the new wave of COVID-19 dents confidence and weakens the recovery. That said, if the health crisis intensifies amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Banxico could remain on hold for the next few months until the pandemic subsides with the help of increased vaccination levels. For this reason, traders should closely monitor developments on the pandemic front in the coming weeks and whether new outbreaks lead to mobility restrictions.

Back to today’s data, the results did not trigger any major moves in the USD/MXN exchange rate. In fact, at the time of this writing, the pair is trading near the flatline around 19.85. However, price could charge higher after the NY opening bell if risk aversion climbs amid U.S. equity weakness. At the time of this writing, future contracts on the Nasdaq Index point to large drop, dragged by significant drop in Amazon’s shares after hours following its disappointing quarterly earnings results.

USD/MXN 5 MINUTE CHART

USDMXN 5 minute chart

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
2021-07-30 08:00:00
Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed
Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed
2021-07-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN