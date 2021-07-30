News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-30 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-30 10:30:00
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
2021-07-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Real Time News
  • Russia's Novak - The need for oil is increasing with oil consumption on the rise - OPEC+ output hike of 400kbpd/month is adequate
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) Actual: 19.7% Expected: 19.8% Previous: -3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.48%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1fcDULHaI1
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 19.8% Previous: -3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/B0tErdvYzV
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BDNsL6Lqdb
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jXFfAv8rVd
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.38% France 40: -0.47% US 500: -0.74% FTSE 100: -0.95% Germany 30: -1.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qssc8NV6Ey
  • Binance announcement - cutting back futures and derivatives offerings in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands - weighing on crypto prices. #btc #eth #ltc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/auRNvG7CD4
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/FCKcgAxFkR
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain

Justin McQueen, Analyst

JPY Price Analysis & News

  • USD/JPY Upside Capped
  • Bond Spreads Increasingly in Favour of USD/JPY

Despite the brief attempts to recover, USD/JPY upside remains capped. On the technical front, the trendline from the YTD low has put a halt to any rallies (110.50-60). Alongside this, since the FOMC meeting, USD/JPY has continued to drift lower amid the pullback in the US Dollar. What’s more, US/JP bond spreads have moved increasingly in favour of the Japanese Yen, while sentiment across the equity space remains fragile. Therefore, given these factors I lean towards fading rallies in the pair.

USD/JPY vs US/JP 10Y Bond Spread

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain

Source: Refinitiv

With calendar somewhat quiet to close out the month, FX will likely centre around month-end flows. That being said, I wouldn’t take too much from the moves, should price action become erratic. It is more a point of being aware that volatility may pick up heading into the 4pm London Fix. However, month-end flows have typically been JPY negative, particularly on the crosses. In turn, any pick up in USD/JPY could be used to accumulated shorts in the pair.

GBP/JPY Performance on Month-End

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

USD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

