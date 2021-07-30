Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Eyes Key 1.2000-Price Level
2021-07-29 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Swiss Franc’s technical stance against the New Zealand Dollar and Japanese Yen has brightened, with the technical outlook in NZD/CHF and CHF/JPY primed to benefit CHF. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/u4GY00QpgC https://t.co/WyAsQcl1Ra
  • 🇸🇬 Unemployment Rate Prel (Q2) Actual: 2.7% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.25% Gold: 0.03% Oil - US Crude: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bgDO7ntMjQ
  • The Citi Economic Surprise Index tracking the US just turned negative for the first time since June 2020 This means economists are now overestimating the health and vigor of the economy, opening the door to disappointment ahead This does note bode well for NFPs next week...
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yZQPhHsvEr
  • Heads Up:🇸🇬 Unemployment Rate Prel (Q2) due at 02:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/30/Amazon-Earnings-Cast-a-Shadow-on-Nasdaq-100-APAC-Stocks-to-Open-Mixed.html https://t.co/R5aoytGQvQ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.22%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DdoKAC3hFV
  • Delta Variant accounts for 92% of new Covid cases in the US https://t.co/Ub43kJfk3L
  • Crude oil prices are trading largely unchanged following last week's rebound as the Delta variant of Covid and Chinese regulatory measures temper the near-term demand outlook. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/T3oQa9qksd https://t.co/WdLYBIYQKU
Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

NASDAQ 100, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.44%, +0.42% and +0.20% respectively
  • Amazon beat EPS estimates, but forward guidance disappointed investors. The Nasdaq 100 futures fall
  • Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to open mixed. Questions remain on whether HK stock rebound is sustainable

Amazon, Jobless Claims, HK Stock Rebound, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Wall Street equities edged broadly higher on Thursday as investors welcomed the Federal Reserve’s decision to remain status-quo at July’s FOMC meeting. Asia-Pacific markets however, may continue to trail behind their US peers due to lingering viral concerns and Beijing’s crackdown on technology and education firms. Mainland and Hong Kong stocks rebounded yesterday, but questions remain on whether the rally is sustainable.

Amazon released decent Q2 results after market close, but the company’s forward guidance disappointed investors. Similar to Intel and Apple, the pandemic winners are seeing their growth ratesnormalize in the second half of this year as economic reopening drives pent-up demand for outdoor activities amid a chip shortage. Nonetheless, US earnings season has fared well so far, with around 86% of S&P 500 companies beating analysts’ EPS forecasts.

Amazon:

  • EPS at $15.12, versus $12.28 estimate (23% higher)
  • Revenue at $113 billion, versus $115 billion estimate (1.7% lower)
  • Share price tumbled 7% during after-hours trade as the company reported a slight revenue miss and gave weak third-quarter guidance

Nasdaq 100 Top 10 Stock Performance 29-07-2021

Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Meanwhile, weekly initial US jobless claims data fell short of expectations. Some 400k unemployment claims were filed last week, compared to a 380k estimate. The previous week’s figure was revised up to 424k from 368k. A slower-than-expected recovery in the labor market may serve to soothe tapering fears as Fed officials monitor both inflation and employment figures to set monetary policy.

US Weekly Jobless Claims

Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Asia-Pacific markets look set to end the week on a mixed tone. Futures in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia are in the red, whereas those in mainland China, Taiwan, India and Thailand are higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) rebounded 3.3% on Thursday, but stock connections still registered HK$ 4.6 billion of outflow. This suggests that mainland investors are taking the recent rebound as an opportunity to sell amid fears about regulatory risks.

Hang Seng Index vs. Daily Southbound Net Flow

Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Nasdaq 100 Index Technical Analysis

The Nasdaq 100 index is attempting to breach a key resistance level at 14,950 for a second time. A successful attempt may open the door for further upside potential, whereas a pullback may lead to a test of the 20-Day SMA line for immediate support. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that upward momentum may be fading.

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart

Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index rebounded at a key support level of 24,850 after falling almost 10% in three days. Prices breached below the floor of a “Descending Triangle”, hinting at further consolidation ahead. The overall trend remains bearish-biased however, as the SMA lines have formed a “Death Cross” and trended lower. The MACD and RSI oscillators have both dived deeply in to the oversold territory, suggesting that a technical rebound is likely.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index breached the ceiling of the range-bound zone, as highlighted on the chart below. Breaking this level may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 7,500. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the consecutive higher highs and higher lows formed over the past few months. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that upward momentum is gaining traction.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin to Boost Coinbase ($COIN) as Robinhood ($HOOD) Flops
Bitcoin to Boost Coinbase ($COIN) as Robinhood ($HOOD) Flops
2021-07-29 22:00:00
Robinhood IPO Set to Take Equity Markets by Storm, First Trades at $38
Robinhood IPO Set to Take Equity Markets by Storm, First Trades at $38
2021-07-29 16:30:00
Tech Review: Positive Earnings and Accommodative Fed Lift the Nasdaq 100 Index
Tech Review: Positive Earnings and Accommodative Fed Lift the Nasdaq 100 Index
2021-07-29 14:58:00
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
US Tech 100
Hong Kong HS50