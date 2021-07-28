News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
EURUSD and USDCAD Reversals More Suitable to Conditions but Beholden to Fed
2021-07-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Risk Forming a “Lower High” on Viral Concerns, Stockpiles Fall
2021-07-28 04:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Investors Intensify Bearish Exposure, Now What?
2021-07-28 05:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet Earnings, Nikkei 225 May Follow
2021-07-28 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Latest - Price Action on Hold as Traders Wait for the Latest FOMC Announcement
2021-07-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Climb Ahead of FOMC as Traders Anticipate Status Quo, USD Falls
2021-07-28 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD March Higher Halts Pre-Fed
2021-07-28 08:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
2021-07-27 22:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.
2021-07-28 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OCHk2MUjOO
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.82% FTSE 100: 0.28% Germany 30: 0.19% US 500: 0.18% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Rbdrdjj6kp
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/NPHJ7riOrS
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/siqj2GrhF5
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/f5NSF0ih1d
  • Gold Prices Climb Ahead of FOMC as Traders Anticipate Status Quo, USD Falls https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/28/Gold-Prices-Climb-Ahead-of-FOMC-as-Traders-Anticipate-Status-Quo-USD-Falls.html https://t.co/ymhbav9fHz
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (JUL) Actual: 115.7 Expected: 115.4 Previous: 114.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: 116.6 Expected: 115.5 Previous: 115.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.24%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ukleIKEzfx
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Business Confidence (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 115.4 Previous: 114.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
Gold Latest - Price Action on Hold as Traders Wait for the Latest FOMC Announcement

Gold Latest - Price Action on Hold as Traders Wait for the Latest FOMC Announcement

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • Inflation, growth, and tapering will all be covered by Fed chair Powell.
  • Traders pare back net-longs, increase net-shorts.

Gold has been stuck in a holding pattern for the last few days with recent risk-off/risk-on events prompting very little reaction in the precious metal. This week’s calendar is packed full of potentially market-moving events and releases, but today’s FOMC decision stands head and shoulders above all others. Monetary policy levers are expected to be left untouched, but the post-decision press conference by chair Jerome Powell will steer market sentiment, and direction, for the days and weeks ahead. US growth remains robust – the first look at Q2 US GDP on Thursday is expected to show GDP expanding by 8.6% - while the FOMC will likely reiterate that current inflationary pressures are temporary. Friday’s core PCE release for June is expected to show y/y inflation at 3.7%, up from 3.4% in May. One area that the Fed may change its current language/stance is the bond-buying program, where any talk of trimming back purchases – tapering – will send the US dollar higher, with negative consequences for the price of gold. A slightly more dovish FOMC however would see the greenback slide lower, giving the precious metal a bid.

For all market-moving news and data releases, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The daily chart shows that gold has been rangebound over the last week, with support and resistance seen at $1,790/oz. and $1,825/oz. respectively. Volatility has fallen to a near one-year low, while the three moving averages are scrambled, giving no clear direction. With the increased level of US risk over the next three days, the precious metal may soon see a sharp reaction. It may be wise to sit on the sidelines and let this week’s risk events pass before making any trading decision.

Gold Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – July 28, 2021)

Gold Latest - Price Action on Hold as Traders Wait for the Latest FOMC Announcement

Client sentiment data show 80.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.11 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.02% lower than yesterday and 3.24% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.12% higher than yesterday and 31.39% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD March Higher Halts Pre-Fed
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD March Higher Halts Pre-Fed
2021-07-28 08:00:00
Gold Prices Climb Ahead of FOMC as Traders Anticipate Status Quo, USD Falls
Gold Prices Climb Ahead of FOMC as Traders Anticipate Status Quo, USD Falls
2021-07-28 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Risk Forming a “Lower High” on Viral Concerns, Stockpiles Fall
Crude Oil Prices Risk Forming a “Lower High” on Viral Concerns, Stockpiles Fall
2021-07-28 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish