South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Edges towards 15.00, FED takes center stage

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
2021-07-27 22:15:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Delta Variant, Chinese Regulatory Measures Weigh on Prices
2021-07-27 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-27 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall
2021-07-27 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
2021-07-27 22:15:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Traders Are Selling Reversion into Multi-Month Range
2021-07-27 20:53:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
2021-07-27 22:15:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/JPY price action has weakened sharply on the session but is searching for support. Get your $USDJPY market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/s6baPFYuS3 https://t.co/1ze3cKJytb
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks Decline Despite Stellar Tech Earnings, All Eyes Shift to Fed $AAPL $MSFT $GOOG $QQQ $NDX L…
  • $SPX put in for an impressive midday recovery this past session leaving a large lower wick. The scale of the lower wicks consistently larger than corrections off highs https://t.co/BGkiFUwYsk
  • 🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: 103.2 Previous: 110.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-27
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.53% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.44% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/foLJDv5tkA
  • US API Stock Changes Crude -4.728M Cushing -0.126M Gasoline -6.226M Distillate -1.882M #OOTT $CL_F
  • RT @Nadex: The Macro Setup is back! Tune in as @GuyAdami, @RiskReversal, and special guest @CVecchioFX discuss: -Stocks lower ahead of big…
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (JUL) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 110.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-27
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.32% Gold: 0.11% Silver: -1.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DKG9ZdR1SB
  • Apple Q3 Earnings Summary: Revenues: $81.43 B vs. $73.30 B est. EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.01 est. $AAPL
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Edges towards 15.00, FED takes center stage

South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Edges towards 15.00, FED takes center stage

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR Price Outlook:

  • USD/ZAR price action remains supported below 15.00
  • US Economic Data remains at the forefront of risk-sentiment (at least for now)
  • Fed remains under pressure amid heightened inflationary concerns

USD/ZAR has turned positive after breaking above the key psychological level of 14.00 that previously held bulls at bay. With the political turmoil recently weighing on the volatile ZAR, the key psychological level of 15.00 currently remains in sight as investors and traders focus on important US economic data, (namely tomorrow’s Fed Interest rate decision) may further assist in the catalyzation of price action for the imminent move.

South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Edges towards 15.00, FED takes center stage

DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD/ZAR Price Setup

Economic and political instability are critical flaws that continue to hinder ZAR’s future trajectory. After experiencing a strong bull run that saw USD/ZAR test the 13.4 level (last seen in August 2018), prices have since rebounded towards the next key level of resistance currently residing at 15.00.

The move comes after a combination of violent protests, riots and a lagging vaccination program saw the Emerging Market Currency (EM) giving back a large portion of recent gains against it’s major counterparts, pushing USD/ZAR price action higher.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Edges towards 15.00, FED takes center stage

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

With price action currently trading above both the 8 and 34-period Exponential Moving Average, a break above critical resistance of 15.00 cannot be ruled out as the MACD remains in positive territory.

Should bulls successfully clear this next hurdle (of 15.00), further upside may prevail until reaching 15.43, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2016 – 2018 move.

However, should bearish momentum regain traction, a shift in risk sentiment may provide bears the opportunity to drive prices back towards 14.00.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks Decline Despite Stellar Tech Earnings, All Eyes Shift to Fed
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks Decline Despite Stellar Tech Earnings, All Eyes Shift to Fed
2021-07-27 21:00:00
USD/JPY Bounces Off Session Lows on Solid Consumer Confidence
USD/JPY Bounces Off Session Lows on Solid Consumer Confidence
2021-07-27 14:30:00
Market Sentiment Still Fragile Ahead of Fed, Corporate Earnings | Webinar
Market Sentiment Still Fragile Ahead of Fed, Corporate Earnings | Webinar
2021-07-27 12:00:00
US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers - COT Report
US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers - COT Report
2021-07-27 11:05:00
Advertisement