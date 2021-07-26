News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting
2021-07-26 11:05:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-26 09:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Back on Track After Bear Trap
2021-07-23 20:50:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-26 14:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-25 12:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-26 14:00:00
Gold Prices May Struggle Despite China Stocks Drop as FOMC Looms
2021-07-26 06:30:00
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-26 11:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-07-23 15:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Euro Awaits the Fed Meeting
  • Euro Sentiment Soft But Conviction is Low

Euro Awaits the Fed Meeting

A somewhat relatively subdued start to the week for the Euro, with the currency remaining anchored around the 1.18 handle. This morning’s IFO data missed expectations as supply chain constraints and concerns around the spread of the Delta variant continued to weigh on sentiment. However, the report was met with little in the way of a reaction in the Euro as market participants await key risk events, namely the Federal Reserve meeting.

Euro Sentiment Soft But Conviction is Low

Taking a look at the chart, support is situated at the 1.1750 area and while sentiment remains soft for the single currency, conviction looks to be on the low side and thus, we await the Fed meeting to provide some clarity on the outlook for the pair. On the topside, resistance resides at 1.1825 and 1.1850.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting

Source: IG

IG Client Sentiment Signals a Mixed Euro Outlook

Retail trader data shows 60.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.54 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.69% higher than yesterday and 8.31% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.67% higher than yesterday and 10.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

