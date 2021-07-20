News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD and USDCAD Breakout Dispute EURUSD Hold as Risk Trends Plunge
2021-07-20 03:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Covid Fogs OPEC+ Path, XAU Signals Mixed
2021-07-20 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-07-19 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-20 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 Outlook: Covid Cases, US-China Tensions Sink Stocks
2021-07-20 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast - Risk-Off Undercurrent Lending Gold a Short-Term Bid
2021-07-20 09:26:00
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Covid Fogs OPEC+ Path, XAU Signals Mixed
2021-07-20 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-20 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trending Lower, EUR/GBP Higher
2021-07-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows
2021-07-19 23:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast - Risk-Off Undercurrent Lending Gold a Short-Term Bid

Gold Price Forecast - Risk-Off Undercurrent Lending Gold a Short-Term Bid

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • Risk sentiment begins to sour as growth fears re-emerge.
  • US dollar strength needs to be followed.

Monday’s risk shake-out has seen gold nudge higher, despite ongoing US dollar strength and fears of sticky inflation. The precious metal hit a low of around $1,794/oz. on Monday before turning higher $20 higher in short order. The precious metal has stabilized today at around $1,814/oz. level and its short-term outlook will now be decided by the both moves in the US dollar and the overall risk tone in the market. All eyes will be on next week’s FOMC meeting.

For all market-moving news and data releases, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The daily chart shows that gold has fallen through recent channel support and this may prove difficult to regain in the short term. All three moving averages are muddled, giving a mixed-signal, while the CCI indicator is also giving a neutral signal. Volatility remains low. If gold’s safe-haven status resumes, prices may drift higher but the upside, and the downside, both remain limited ahead of the Fed unless there is another risk event.

Gold Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – July 20, 2021)

Gold Price Forecast - Risk-Off Undercurrent Lending Gold a Short-Term Bid

Client sentiment data show 84.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.52 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.76% lower than yesterday and 7.25% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.64% higher than yesterday and 13.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

