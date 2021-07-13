Earnings Season: JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs Blow Past Estimates

Key Talking Points:

JP Morgan reports earnings per share of $3.78

Goldman Sachs boosted by investment banking division, earnings of $15.02

US Banks have kicked off the Q2 earnings season and it’s been another impressive quarter for both JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, which have exceeded market expectations once again.

JP Morgan: net revenues for the second quarter were up to $31.4 billion, exceeding expectations of $29.9 billion. Earnings jumped up to $3.78 per share boosted mostly by the equity division, which is up 13%, compared to the fixed income division which is down 44%. The bank has also benefited from a release of provision for credit losses as borrowers have held up better than previously expected.

JP Morgan shares are sitting on $158 per share prior to market open having bounced back in Monday’s session prior to the release of earnings. The shares are up 66% from the same time last year, beating the S&P performance of 39% in the same quarter.

JP Morgan Daily Chart

Source: Refinitiv

Goldman Sachs: net revenues were $15.39 billion in the second quarter, a 16% increase from the same time last year. The biggest increase in revenue came from the investment banking division, which was 36% higher than Q2 2020 coming in at $3.61 billion, boosted by a strong IPO market. The biggest drop was seen in the global markets division, falling 32% from the previous year at $4.90 billion. Earnings per share in Q2 are $15.02, with an increased dividend of $2 per share. The bank has warned that despite economic recovery underway, their clients still face challenges in overcoming the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs shares are trading at $380.5 ahead of market open bouncing back from $355 last Thursday. Shares are up 35% year on year having reached an all-time high of $393 back in June.

Goldman Sachs Daily Chart

Source: Refinitiv

