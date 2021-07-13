News & Analysis at your fingertips.

All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Risks Remain Tilted to the Downside, US CPI up Next
2021-07-13 11:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Market Sentiment Still Positive Towards Equities and Crude Oil | Webinar
2021-07-13 11:00:00
Wall Street Earnings Season Has Arrived, Here is What to Look For
2021-07-12 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy
2021-07-13 14:30:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Edge Lower Near-Term
2021-07-13 08:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-13 00:00:00
Earnings Season: JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs Blow Past Estimates

Earnings Season: JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs Blow Past Estimates

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • JP Morgan reports earnings per share of $3.78
  • Goldman Sachs boosted by investment banking division, earnings of $15.02

US Banks have kicked off the Q2 earnings season and it’s been another impressive quarter for both JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, which have exceeded market expectations once again.

JP Morgan: net revenues for the second quarter were up to $31.4 billion, exceeding expectations of $29.9 billion. Earnings jumped up to $3.78 per share boosted mostly by the equity division, which is up 13%, compared to the fixed income division which is down 44%. The bank has also benefited from a release of provision for credit losses as borrowers have held up better than previously expected.

JP Morgan shares are sitting on $158 per share prior to market open having bounced back in Monday’s session prior to the release of earnings. The shares are up 66% from the same time last year, beating the S&P performance of 39% in the same quarter.

JP Morgan Daily Chart

Earnings Season: JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs Blow Past Estimates

Source: Refinitiv

Goldman Sachs: net revenues were $15.39 billion in the second quarter, a 16% increase from the same time last year. The biggest increase in revenue came from the investment banking division, which was 36% higher than Q2 2020 coming in at $3.61 billion, boosted by a strong IPO market. The biggest drop was seen in the global markets division, falling 32% from the previous year at $4.90 billion. Earnings per share in Q2 are $15.02, with an increased dividend of $2 per share. The bank has warned that despite economic recovery underway, their clients still face challenges in overcoming the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs shares are trading at $380.5 ahead of market open bouncing back from $355 last Thursday. Shares are up 35% year on year having reached an all-time high of $393 back in June.

Goldman Sachs Daily Chart

Earnings Season: JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs Blow Past Estimates

Source: Refinitiv

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

