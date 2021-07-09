NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?
2021-07-09 06:33:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-09 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Risks Forming a "Triple Top" Pattern - #DJI chart https://t.co/hD0JVEKiPL
  • Oil may have experienced a long-overdue pullback this past week, but the dominant bull trend is still firmly in place. Get your oil forecast from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/HeZ2aBSK0Z https://t.co/W8JBJjwrIZ
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rnfCqNMalT
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/K8kQAR4OT0
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EipvhaRmoF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/VwG0za8DcM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/z3vdhplS2Q
  • Fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as BoE Governor Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly.” Get your GBP forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/a49Wf052gw https://t.co/R6ltZN5bdA
  • The New Zealand Dollar's stance against the Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc and Australian Dollar look set to strengthen further as technical patterns and levels signal a bullish bias for the Kiwi Dollar. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZrYKcrY1ZS https://t.co/sGhMjFUbGE
  • Gold rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up nearly 4% off trend support- just a rebound or a broader reversal? Get your gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sXoC7jxvVz https://t.co/6xaDeqVqmA
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision

NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision

Richard Snow, Markets Writer

NZD/USD Analysis:

  • Reserve Bank of New Zealand to provide update on monetary policy interventions and unlikely to alter the official cash rate
  • Death cross’ on IG charts opens the door to lower price action should the trading range break down
  • IG Client Sentiment indicator reveals an increase in longs around crucial support zone

Since NZD/USD is heavily reliant on the US dollar, read the full US Dollar forecast including the technical outlook. Download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides below.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand to Provide Update on Current Monetary Policy

The RBNZ is set to update the public on accommodative monetary policy measures and tools that are currently being deployed to boost the local economy in the wake of the coronavirus and the spread of the Delta variant making its way around the world.

While no change to the interest rate is expected, the bank will assess whether it is necessary to reign in the Large Scale Asset Purchase and Funding for Lending programs. CPI currently sists at 1.5%, squarely in between the 1% - 2% range but unemployment remains below the maximum sustainable level set out by the bank.

Main Risk Events Next Week

DFX economic calendar

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Key Technical Levels for NZD/USD

The weekly chart highlights the bullish exhaustion that has played out since the February 2021 high as prices have failed to attempt a move higher. However, a series of lower lows has emerged but overall price action appears to be moving sideways. More recent price action has been bearish and now rests on the crucial support zone around 0.6900 – 0.6940.

NZD/USD Weekly Chart

NZD/USD weekly chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

The daily chart highlights the emergence of what appears to be a trading range between 0.7100 and the zone of support at 0.6940. The RSI indicator hints at range continuation as it reveals positive divergence (RSI making higher lows while price action traded to roughly the same low). Should we witness a continued move higher as a result, the psychological 0.7000 level, the 0.7060 level and possibly even the upper bound of the range at 0.7000 may come into play as resistance.

However, the appearance of a death cross (50 SMA crossing below the 200 SMA) indicates that if the USD is to strengthen further, it could result in a lower move and possibly even a break below the existing trading range upon which, 0.6791 (resistance for much of H2 2020) becomes the next level of support.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Contrarian Indicator Reveals Increased Longs around Crucial Support Zone

NZD/USD sentiment chart

At the time of writing NZD/USD retail trader data shows 56.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.31 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment in strong trending environments. Since this isn’t a strong trending environment, contrarian signals provided by client sentiment tend to be less reliable.

In fact, in ranging markets, it makes more sense to buy at the bottom and sell at the top when levels of support and resistance are well established.

Therefore, a clear breakout/breakdown is required to spark a fresh trend and until then traders can look to the sentiment indicator to gauge shorter term changes in long and short positioning for clues on trading the range.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
2021-07-09 13:00:00
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
2021-07-09 11:40:00
Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sees Muted Reaction Following PBoC Rate Cut
Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sees Muted Reaction Following PBoC Rate Cut
2021-07-09 10:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed