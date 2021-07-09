Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sees Muted Reaction Following PBoC Rate Cut

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?
2021-07-09 06:33:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-09 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Risks Forming a "Triple Top" Pattern - #DJI chart https://t.co/hD0JVEKiPL
  • Oil may have experienced a long-overdue pullback this past week, but the dominant bull trend is still firmly in place. Get your oil forecast from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/HeZ2aBSK0Z https://t.co/W8JBJjwrIZ
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rnfCqNMalT
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/K8kQAR4OT0
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EipvhaRmoF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/VwG0za8DcM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/z3vdhplS2Q
  • Fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as BoE Governor Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly.” Get your GBP forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/a49Wf052gw https://t.co/R6ltZN5bdA
  • The New Zealand Dollar's stance against the Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc and Australian Dollar look set to strengthen further as technical patterns and levels signal a bullish bias for the Kiwi Dollar. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZrYKcrY1ZS https://t.co/sGhMjFUbGE
  • Gold rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up nearly 4% off trend support- just a rebound or a broader reversal? Get your gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sXoC7jxvVz https://t.co/6xaDeqVqmA
Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sees Muted Reaction Following PBoC Rate Cut

Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sees Muted Reaction Following PBoC Rate Cut

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD/CNH Price Analysis & News

  • Market Rethink on Lofty Growth Expectations Prompt Unwind of Reflation Trades
  • China Cuts RRR

Market Rethink on Lofty Growth Expectations Prompt Unwind of Reflation Trades

The past week has brought about a re-think of market expectations over the economic outlook, with consensus reflation trades taking a hit as optimism over lofty growth forecasts begin to dwindle. Among factors prompting the re-pricing has been the rising concerns over the spread of the Delta variant, slowing economic activity in China, alongside the recent US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI figures dipping from elevated levels.

China Cuts RRR: At the time of writing, the PBoC has lowered the reserve requirement ratio by 50bps, which will effective as of July 15th, releasing long-term liquidity of around 1trln Yuan. In reaction to the move, USD/CNH briefly tested the 6.50 handle, however, given that the rate cut had been widely touted over the past week, the move had been muted. Elsewhere, both the Aussie and Kiwi have picked up in response, although, the sustainability of the move will likely depend on whether equity markets can remain stable. That being said, with the RBNZ monetary policy decision in focus next week and with several calls from local banks bringing forward rate hike forecasts to as soon as November, the Kiwi may edge closer to the 0.7000 handle in the run up to the meeting.

Chinese Yuan Chart: Daily Time Frame

Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sees Muted Reaction Following PBoC Rate Cut

Source: Refinitiv

NZ Rate Hike Expectations Have Risen Sharply Since Prior RBNZ Meeting

Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sees Muted Reaction Following PBoC Rate Cut

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
2021-07-09 13:00:00
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
2021-07-09 11:45:00
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
2021-07-09 11:40:00
Advertisement