News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, NZD/USD
2021-07-06 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.
2021-07-06 15:23:00
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index
2021-07-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility
2021-07-06 22:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-07 00:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/07/Dow-Jones-Retreats-as-Yields-Fall-Regulatory-Risks-Weigh-on-Hang-Seng-Index-.html https://t.co/crXctJqqBg
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/NSlnlSbieZ
  • Will be discussing the US Dollar amid recent moves and in the aftermath of last week's #NFPs Going to be talking about $USDCAD $AUDUSD and $EURUSD Starting in about 20min, signup below! https://t.co/myZLkb6jFK
  • Please join @ddubrovskyFX at 20:00 EST/00:00 GMT for a webinar on what other traders' buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/AzOQip9B3r https://t.co/Ix2X07Hens
  • 8 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 73.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Materials (-2.49%), energy (-1.96%) and communication services (-1.48%) were among the worst performer, whereas information technology (+0.23%) registered a small gain. https://t.co/YLyyswS8Ot
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/571L7K0aCn
  • OPEC+ meeting delay keeping commodity-linked looney supported. USD attempts to recover from last week’s NFP drop ahead of ISM data and Fed meeting minutes. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/odEVcXHpXJ https://t.co/6w07P4QWJB
  • 🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JUN) Actual: 57.8 Previous: 61.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JUN) due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/06/gold-price-looks-to-fomc-minutes-as-catalyst-for-volatility.html $XAUUSD $GLD $GC_F
Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index

Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG INDEX, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.60%, -0.20% and +0.40% respectively
  • The tech sector outperformed cyclical ones as the Treasury yield curve flattened on growth concerns
  • Hong Kong’s tech stocks are under mounting regulatory pressure. Didi Chuxing plunged 19.5%.

Dow Pullback, Yield Curve, Hang Seng Tech, FOMC Minutes, Asia-Pacific at Open:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from record levels on Tuesday as the Delta variant stoked renewed concerns about the recovery of global economy. 10-year Treasury yield plunged 6%, or 8.7bps to a 4-month low of 1.35%, reflecting rising growth concerns. Meanwhile, 2-year rate fell 2.5%, or 0.57bps overnight, resulting in a flattening yield curve.

The technology sector tends to outperform the cyclical ones when yield curve flattens, because falling longer-dated rates may bolster their valuations and appeal. A 4.7% surge in Amazon’s share price sent the Nasdaq 100 index to a fresh record.

The Delta variant was attributed to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the UK and Australia, and may threaten a new round of lockdowns and travel restrictions around the world. This may cast a shadow over a fragile and unbalanced recovery of the global economy, especially to countries that have relatively slow vaccination progress. A worsening pandemic situation may benefit the technology sector, which tends to outperform cyclical ones during the depth of the pandemic.

Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Dow Jones

Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index

The US Dollar index rebounded to 92.5 overnight as souring sentiment boosted demand for the safe-haven currency. This exerted downward pressures on precious metals and crude oil prices. Gold prices pulled back to $1,795 after briefly hitting a two-week high of $1,815. Crude oil prices plunged 3.3% to $73.7 as traders mulled uncertainties surrounding OPEC+ output policy after the meetings hit a deadlock.

Looking ahead, the June FOMC meeting minutes dominates the economic docket today alongside MBA mortgage applications. Investors will eye details of the Fed’s view on macroeconomic conditions – both inflation and the labor market - for clues about its tapering timeline.Find out more from DailyFX economic calendar.

Asia-Pacific markets are positioned for a sour start of the day. Futures in Japan, mainland China, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India are in the red, whilst those in South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand are slightly in the green.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell for a sixth day after Chinese cybersecurity regulators tightened controls over tech firms on safety and privacy ground. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched a probe into Didi Chuxing – the country’s largest ride-haling – on Friday and then ordered app stores to remove it on Sunday. Didi was listed in New York exchange just last week, and its share price plunged almost 20% after the news. Beijing’s tightening grip on internet companies may continue to weigh on sentiment among Chinese tech firms listed in both Hong Kong and the US.

Looking back to Tuesday’s close, 8 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 73.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Materials (-2.49%), energy (-1.96%) and communication services (-1.48%) were among the worst performer, whereas information technology (+0.23%) registered a small gain.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 06-07-2021

Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones index is challenging an immediate resistance level at 34,920 – the 200% Fibonacci extension. A successful attempt would likely intensify near-term buying pressure and open the door for further upside potential. A failed try however, may form a “Triple Top” chart patten that is bearish in nature. Bearish MACD divergence suggests that prices may be vulnerable to a technical correction as bullish momentum fades.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index is hitting the floor of the range-bound zone it traded within over the last few months. Holding above this level may pave the way for a technical rebound, whereas a breakdown below it may open the door for further losses. The MACD indicator is oscillating at around the neutral line, suggesting that the index may be lack of a clear direction in the near term.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index pulled back from its all-time highs this week and entered a technical correction. Prices have likely formed a “Bull Flag” pattern, which hints at further upside potential after a period of consolidation. Immediate support levels can be found at 7,200 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. The overall bullish trend remains intact as suggested by the upward-sloped SMA lines.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility
Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility
2021-07-06 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Rallies to Resistance as Crude Falls
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Rallies to Resistance as Crude Falls
2021-07-06 18:00:00
June ISM Services Slows but Stays Healthy, Dollar Fails to Stage a Large Move
June ISM Services Slows but Stays Healthy, Dollar Fails to Stage a Large Move
2021-07-06 14:20:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: South Africa Rand Resolute Despite Stronger Dollar
USD/ZAR Outlook: South Africa Rand Resolute Despite Stronger Dollar
2021-07-06 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Wall Street
Mixed
Hong Kong HS50