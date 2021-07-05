Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
Gold Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Outlook Deteriorates for Gold Prices
2021-07-04 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-04 02:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 61.7 Previous: 62.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 61.7 Previous: 62.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 💶 Markit Composite PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 59.5 Expected: 59.2 Previous: 57.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 60.1 Expected: 60.4 Previous: 56.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 57.5 Expected: 58.1 Previous: 52.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 🇮🇹 IHS Markit Services PMI (JUN) Actual: 56.7 Expected: 56 Previous: 53.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.26%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HihVrSyEis
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Composite PMI Final (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 59.2 Previous: 57.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Final (JUN) due at 07:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 60.4 Previous: 56.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Final (JUN) due at 07:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 58.1 Previous: 52.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD, USD/CAD, Analysis and Talking Points

  • Economic Data Likely to Support Upbeat BoC
  • OPEC Shock Raises Tail Risk for the Loonie

Economic Data Likely to Support Upbeat BoC

A big week, not just for England after their impressive win over the weekend sent them through to the Euro 2020 Semi-Finals, but also for the Canadian Dollar where several key data releases will be closely watched ahead of next week’s BoC monetary policy meeting. First off, today will see the release of the latest BoC Business Outlook Survey where expectations are more geared towards an encouraging report, which is likely to justify the BoC’s optimistic economic assessment. What’s more, after two monthly decreases in job creation, the June employment report is expected to have rebounded amid the easing of Covid restrictions, strengthening expectations for another decline in the BoC’s weekly asset purchase pace of C$1bln. The risk for the Canadian Dollar, however, being that the employment rebound in June is softer than expected.

Economic Calendar

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk

Source: DailyFX

OPEC Shock Raises Tail Risk for the Loonie

The other focal point for commodity FX will be on OPEC, where a dispute between the UAE and the rest of OPEC has put the deal to ease production quotas on hold. As a guide, both Russia and Saudi Arabia had made a tentative agreement to raise production by 400kbpd/month from August to December, slightly below the consensus figure of 500kbpd. However, while the rest of OPEC had been on board with this agreement, the UAE have demanded that their baseline quota be raised from 3.2mbpd to 3.8mbpd, creating the current impasse.

The base case is for UAE’s demands to be resolved, however, the risk of the country’s exit from OPEC has seen a notable rise over the past couple of days, where the tail risk scenario would be for another price war. That said, while the Canadian Dollar’s sensitivity to oil has diminished in recent months, a price war would provide a headwind to the currency.

Canadian Dollar 1-Month Correlation to Oil Prices

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk

Source: Refinitiv

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
S&P 500 Hits Record High as NFP Beats, Didi May Weigh on Tech Sentiment
S&P 500 Hits Record High as NFP Beats, Didi May Weigh on Tech Sentiment
2021-07-05 01:00:00
Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-02 15:34:00
Advertisement