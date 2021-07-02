US Dollar Price Action Set Up for NFP: Two Way Risks for USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-01 19:30:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil and Energy Stocks Gain on OPEC+ Deal Struggle Prior to NFPs
2021-07-02 00:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-07-01 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Prices Coil Up for a Move as US Jobs Data Steers Fed Outlook
2021-07-02 06:37:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Steadies Ahead of US Jobs Report
2021-07-02 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD
2021-07-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
AUDUSD and USDJPY Attempt Dollar-Favorable Breakouts Before NFPs
2021-07-02 03:30:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Rb3PfQqkPP
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.38% FTSE 100: 0.08% France 40: 0.04% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4k0yWjaik5
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/REjoAVMQCF
  • Gold Prices Coil Up for a Move as US Jobs Data Steers Fed Outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/07/02/Gold-Prices-Coil-Up-for-a-Move-as-US-Jobs-Data-Steers-Fed-Outlook.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NFP #gold #XAUUSD #Fed https://t.co/XZJKUdhim7
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/XRc6ZorqvD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.45%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oD56FSe53r
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.02% Gold: -0.05% Oil - US Crude: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WL2mEJ4JaZ
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1JiomaVFwN
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/sRa0a0Fzzr
  • 🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (JUN) Actual: -166.9K Previous: -129.4K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
US Dollar Price Action Set Up for NFP: Two Way Risks for USD

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, NFP Price Analysis & News

  • All Eyes on NFP Ahead of Market Holidays
  • Pre-USD Buying Increases Two Way Risks

Pre-NFP USD Buying Increases Two Way Risks

Heading into today’s NFP release, pre-positioning has centred around USD buying across the board, with the greenback now above the post-June FOMC highs. That being said, in light of the FOMC’s recent hawkish pivot and the increased weighting of importance on the labour market, which has not yet met the substantial progress goal, today’s NFP data provides good two-way risks for the USD.

The NFP report will be the first since the June FOMC meeting, whereby the bank signalled that it is less willing to run the economy hot, having altered its reaction function and thus raised the importance of economic data going forward. Given the pre-NFP USD buying, bulls will be looking for not only a strong headline figure but also strong details in the report. Should this be the case, the greenback could see 93.00 in short order, while USD longs paired with CHF may be a good expression of a strong NFP report, particularly as CHF net long positioning remains stretched. On the flip slide, in the event that the NFP data disappoints, while USD selling is likely to ensure, my preferred expression would be to look at a pullback in USD/CAD.

Also important to note, that we are heading towards market holiday’s in the US, therefore once the dust settles post-NFP, be on the watch out for possible profit-taking.

FX Technicals: USD/CAD, USD/CHF

Major FX Option Expiries

EUR/USD: 1.1750 (1.12BLN),1.1800-05 (730M), 1.1820-25 (1.8BLN), 1.1850-55 (2.7BLN), 1.1865 (1.0BLN), 1.1875 (413M), 1.1885 (500M), 1.1890-00 (2.36BLN), 1.1915 (1.1BLN), 1.1940 1.2BLN)

USD/JPY: 110.75-80 (1.6BLN), 111.00 (2.0BLN), 111.40-50 (1.78BLN), 111.75 (1.9BLN), 112.00 (478M)

AUD/USD:0.7400 (755M), 0.7500 (463M)

NZD/USD:0.7000-10 (700M)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

