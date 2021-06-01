Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or ‘Dead Cat’ Bounce?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-31 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
2021-06-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/Cl0SYYn2H3
  • AMC is up around $39 afterhours. It officially closed the session at 32. The Diamond Hands are strong
  • 5 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 43.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Materials (+2.91%), energy (+2.76%) and financials (+1.99%) outperformed, whereas healthcare (-1.56%) and consumer discretionary (-0.75%) trailed behind. https://t.co/xmhaW4vxur
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) Actual: 2.6% Expected: 2.6% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.6% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/fdUYiTO4Op
  • Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or 'Dead Cat' Bounce? All eyes on the pennant chart pattern that $BTCUSD appears to be forming. Check out the link below via @DailyFX for my latest take on where I think #Bitcoin heads next. Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/01/bitcoin-price-outlook-btc-usd-rebound-or-dead-cat-bounce.html https://t.co/FofpenYAGz
  • SEC finds that Elon Musk flouted court-ordered policy in 2019 & 2020; Tesla failed to monitor Musk's tweets - BBG $TSLA
  • Seems the honeymoon with the new CB governor is over. Erdogan made clear when he replaced the former head of the group that he though high interest rates detrimental and perhaps even a catalyst for high inflation (not sure how that one works) https://t.co/zxtDumHvBw
  • The New-Zealand Dollar remains within the May opening range and the immediate focus is on this consolidation range just below key resistance. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/3UGtWd5Dsa https://t.co/QCEFSTyGD8
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or ‘Dead Cat’ Bounce?

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or ‘Dead Cat’ Bounce?

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

BITCOIN FORECAST: BTC/USD PRICE FORMS PENNANT CHART PATTERN

Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has ping-ponged back and forth over recent trading sessions in search of its next big move. The cryptocurrency now looks coiled into a tightly wound spring as BTC/USD price action fluctuates between two converging trendlines. This brings to focus potential for Bitcoin volatility to accelerate following a breakout from the pennant pattern that appears to have formed.

BTC/USD – BITCOIN PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (25 FEBRUARY TO 01 JUNE 2021)

BTCUSD Price Chart Bitcoin Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Bitcoin bulls and bears have been clashing over where the crypto heads next as price action consolidates following a -50% selloff from all-time highs. A string of higher lows are forming from rebound efforts off the $30,000-price level, but this is mired by consecutively lower highs amid prevailing downward pressure. As such, it is worth keeping in mind that one distinct characteristic of a pennant pattern is the ‘flagpole’ that precedes the pennant. It is also important to remember this chart pattern, generally speaking, indicates strong potential for a continuation of the recent trend (i.e. direction of the flagpole).

BTC/USD – BITCOIN PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (10 FEBRUARY 2020 TO 01 JUNE 2021)

BTCUSD Price Chart Bitcoin Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

BTC/USD price outlook thus seems to leave the cryptocurrency at risk of extending lower in the short-term. This bearish scenario could warrant more credence if Bitcoin bears can invalidate ascending trendline support. That said, the $30,000-price level looks like a formidable layer of defense and may help keep BTC/USD afloat. Failure to maintain this area of support likely exposes the $17,000-handle underpinned by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of Bitcoin’s March 2020 to April 2021 trading range. If Bitcoin can overcome nearside technical resistance with a close above the $40,650-price level, however, this might open up the door for bulls to make a push toward $50,000.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/TRY Pushes Higher Following Erdogan's Comments on Interest Rates
USD/TRY Pushes Higher Following Erdogan's Comments on Interest Rates
2021-06-02 00:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin