EUR/USD
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Exhausted, Risking a Pullback
2021-05-28 10:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Chart Levels
2021-05-28 03:00:00
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-28 04:00:00
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
News
Gold Price Rise May Fizzle as US PCE Data Beckons Fed Action
2021-05-28 07:00:00
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-27 20:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Remains Positive Going Into The Long Weekend
2021-05-28 08:38:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-27 21:00:00
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-28 05:00:00
Dollar Gets Its Last Chance This Week to Mount a Reversal Via Inflation
2021-05-28 02:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Exhausted, Risking a Pullback

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • EUR/USD Fails to Extend Above Feb Peak
  • ECB Doves Weigh on Euro

EUR/USD: Price action in the Euro is beginning to look exhausted as the break above the Feb high (1.2242) lacked any notable follow-through. That said, the pullback thus far has been capped by support at 1.2170-80, which also coincides with the rising trendline from the YTD low. However, should the pair close below, risks will start to turn towards more EUR/USD selling. While there is little in the way of newsflow day, focus is on next weeks key data, in which the latest US NFP report will be released.

Meanwhile, the ECB doves have been out in force to talk down the possibility of changes to PEPP purchases for Q3 (in other words tapering PEPP purchases) as we head towards a critical meeting in June.

Recent ECB commentary

  • ECB’s Panetta: The conditions that we see today do not justify reducing the pace of purchases, and a discussion above phasing out the PEPP is still clearly premature.
  • ECB’s Villeroy: Any hypothesis of a reduction of purchases partly for Q3 or the following quarters is purely speculative.
  • ECB’s Stournaras: Sees no reason to change the pace of PEPP purchase programme.

In the meantime, further ECB commentary will be key to watch as it will shape expectations going into the June 10th meeting and with ECB doves noting that PEPP purchase changes are not needed at present, the uptrend in the Euro has come to a halt.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

