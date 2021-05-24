News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Canadian Dollar Positioning Looking Stretched, EUR/USD Bulls Rising - COT Report
2021-05-24 13:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-24 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-24 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb as Recovery Gathers Pace, Iranion Concerns Ease
2021-05-24 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-24 11:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong PMI Data Buoys Markets
2021-05-24 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-24 11:00:00
Gold Prices at 4-Month High as ETF Inflows Accelerate, Bitcoin Tumbles
2021-05-24 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Persist, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Rising
2021-05-24 08:05:00
Dollar Outlook Threatens Inevitable Break But What are the Triggers and Direction?
2021-05-24 00:00:00
USD/JPY Attempts to Reverse Ahead of Monthly Low with US PCE on Tap
2021-05-24 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-24 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Positioning Looking Stretched, EUR/USD Bulls Rising - COT Report

Justin McQueen, Analyst

US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Shorts Grow for 5th Consecutive Week
  • Canadian Dollar Positioning Looking Stretched
  • Swiss Franc Net Shorts Rise, Despite Strong Spot Performance

In the latest reporting week, US Dollar shorts rose for a 5th consecutive week, although with much less conviction as net shorts had increased by a marginal $70mln. Meanwhile, net longs in the Euro grew by $909mln as optimism rises over the economic recovery in the Euro Area, which has taken EUR/USD back above 1.22. That said, with this view in mind, I remain bullish on EUR/CHF.

Bullish positioning on the Canadian Dollar continued to grow with another $620mln added (or 3% OI), making the Loonie the largest bull bet on an open interest adjusted basis across the G10 majors. However, as I have said previously, spot CAD failing to break 1.20 raises the risk for a correction with positioning beginning to look stretched (3yr Z-score of 1.89).

Across the safe-havens, both the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc were out of favour with the latter seeing fast money accounts (leveraged funds) flip back to net short. The change In positioning is somewhat at odds with the Swiss Franc’s spot performance, which had been one of the better performers. However, given the backdrop of low volatility and improving economic fundamentals, reach moves in CHF is unlikely to be sustained.

Weekly FX Positioning

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to May 18th, released May 21st)

The Analytical Abilities of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Positioning

Canadian Dollar Positioning Looking Stretched, EUR/USD Bulls Rising - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

USD/CAD Positioning

Canadian Dollar Positioning Looking Stretched, EUR/USD Bulls Rising - COT Report

USD/CHF Positioning

Canadian Dollar Positioning Looking Stretched, EUR/USD Bulls Rising - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

If you would like to receive the full COT FX breakdown, contact IG.

EUR/USD Price Latest - Stubborn Multi-Month Resistance Remains Dominant
2021-05-24 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Persist, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Rising
2021-05-24 08:05:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb as Recovery Gathers Pace, Iranion Concerns Ease
2021-05-24 06:00:00
Gold Prices at 4-Month High as ETF Inflows Accelerate, Bitcoin Tumbles
2021-05-24 04:00:00
