US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
2021-05-15 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-17 09:55:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Rebound Bolsters Risk Appetite
2021-05-17 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at 14-Week High as Yields Fall, Chinese Buyers Return
2021-05-17 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-17 09:30:00
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-17 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • $USDCAD at a massive level as it challenges the neckline of a Double Top formation carved out over the past 4 years A weekly close below the psychologically pivotal 1.2000 handle could pave the way for prices to tumble towards parity in the coming months $CAD https://t.co/hcqat64uhY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.33%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gDRCfZglWe
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.78% Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hZI8d9syK7
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.28% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SMvmXEi0yD
  • EU and US announce a temporary truce as both agree to set up path to end WTO steel dispute
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.16% Germany 30: -0.18% US 500: -0.22% Wall Street: -0.26% FTSE 100: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VX5wOdKk8m
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/iMfs3yj9pd
  • 🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (JAN) Actual: 16.0% Previous: 15.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/EihvlFd7F7
US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report

US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report

Justin McQueen, Analyst

US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • USD Shorts Jump
  • Speculators Hold Largest CAD Net Long Since Late 2019
  • Safe-Havens Remain Out of Favour

US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report

In the week to May 11th and heading into the US inflation data, investors had continued to sell the US Dollar with net shorts growing by $3bln, to total $15.6bln. This may have also in part explained the brief spike following the higher than expected inflation figures with the move likely exacerbated by a short squeeze (next week’s data will highlight if this was the case). That said, with the Fed continuing to look through inflation spikes and seemingly more focused on the jobs market, which disappointed expectations, higher inflation is likely to result in real rates deeper in negative territory and thus weigh on the greenback.

A large bulk of the USD selling had stemmed from inflows into both the Canadian Dollar and Pound. Speculative positioning looks to have jumped onto the bullish CAD trend, which started after the BoC’s hawkish pivot. Net longs in the Loonie grew by $1bln (5.9% OI) during the reporting week, following another sizeable increase in outright longs and thus speculators are the most bullish on CAD since late 2019. That being said, there is a slight cause for concern with spot CAD overshooting the moves seen in both oil and US/CA bond spreads, therefore, should oil rollover, USD/CAD is at risk of a reversal.

Elsewhere, the Pound saw a modest bout of buying as GBP had been underpinned by reduced political tail risks after the SNP failed to gain a majority at the Scottish Election. The outlook remains constructive for the Pound with the 1.40 handle remaining a key level for dip buyers to re-emerge.

Safe-havens remained out of favour as JPY and CHF net shorts grew with the latter seeing more aggressive selling. The Swiss Franc’s flip to net short had been primarily driven by leveraged funds, which in turn, given the improvements in the Euro Area sees EUR/CHF risks tilted to the upside. Analyst pick on EUR/CHF (full analysis)

Weekly FX Positioning

US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to May 11th, released May 14th)

The Analytical Abilities of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Positioning

US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

USD/CAD Positioning

US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report

GBP/USD Positioning

US Dollar Selling Persists, CAD Bulls Largest Since Late 2019 - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

If you would like to receive the full COT FX breakdown, contact IG.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-17 09:30:00
BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings
BTC/USD Bounces Back as Elon Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoin Holdings
2021-05-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
Cardano Cryptocurrency (ADA) Outlook: Green Bitcoin Alternative for Tesla?
Cardano Cryptocurrency (ADA) Outlook: Green Bitcoin Alternative for Tesla?
2021-05-17 05:31:00
Advertisement