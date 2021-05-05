Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs
2021-05-05 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Feast or Famine? Bulls Eye Resistance
2021-05-04 21:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-05-04 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (MAR) Actual: 17.4% Expected: 3% Previous: 21.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/05/Nasdaq-100-Tumbles-as-Yellen-Comments-About-Rate-Hikes-Hang-Seng-and-ASX-200-May-Fall.html https://t.co/D8XmGfOBkQ
  • The US Dollar may continue trading lower against ASEAN currencies, with USD/SGD and USD/THB eyeing key support ahead. USD/IDR and USD/PHP also exhibit bearish postures. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/A5n9A8NBy4 https://t.co/eUjzysSDGF
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (MAR) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3% Previous: 21.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • Gold prices have slipped lower in recent days. However, this seems to be only a temporary set-back as the long-term technical outlook continues to hint at further gains ahead. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/6Zuyx9UapR https://t.co/HqbeNA4vSL
  • RBNZ's Bascand: - RBNZ's objectives will be clarified by new legislation - House price long-term drivers are softening - BBG $NZDUSD
  • The Canadian Dollar may resume its broader advance against the Japanese Yen given the less-dovish scope of the BoC compared to the BoJ now and perhaps in the long run.Get your $CAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LjuvBh7pL3 https://t.co/r0pfImdrVa
  • RBNZ's Hawkesby says FLP is serving its purpose - BBG
Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall

Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

NASDAQ 100, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed +0.06%, -0.67% and -1.85% respectively
  • Janet Yellen’s interest rate comments sparked fresh tapering fears, boosting the US Dollar
  • Futures in Australia and Hong Kong are positioned for losses following a sour Wall Street lead

Tech Pullback, Janet Yellen, USD, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.85% on Tuesday as profit-taking ramped up on fresh tapering fears. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may have to rise moderately to keep the economy from overheating. Her words echoed comments from Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan at the end of last week, who said it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases amid signs of excessive risk-taking.

Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that current monetary policy is appropriate and inflation pressure may be transitory, a slew of robust economic data ignited tapering speculations recently. The central bank may need to consider withdrawing its asset purchasing program sooner to prevent asset bubbles and inflation overheat. Yellen and Kaplan’s comments strengthened tapering speculations, fueling another wave of sectoral rotation from growth into value stocks. Mrs. Yellen later clarified that she was not forecasting interest rate hikes. Technology sector is probably more vulnerable against the headwind, due to lofty valuations and sensitivity to interest rate changes.

Top 10 Stocks by Market Cap in the Nasdaq 100

Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Asia-Pacific markets are facing a challenging day ahead, with futures across Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, India and Thailand are pointing to a lower start. Stock exchanges in China, Japan and South Korea are shut for public holidays. The viral resurgence in India and its neighboring countries remains a major concern for Asia-Pacific investors. This may post a major growth and reopening risk to the South and Southeast Asia region.

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) looks set to open down more than 1% on Wednesday morning, futures market shows. Trading volume on the HKEX shrunk considerably this week due to a lack of participants from mainland China. Technology companies including Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan and Xiaomi seem to be the most susceptible to a selloff following a sour US lead.

Australia’s ASX 200 index opened marginally higher, led by materials (+0.38%), energy (+0.06%) and financials (+0.01%) sectors. Information technology (-1.19%) and consumer discretionary (-0.21%) lagged behind. Sentiment was lifted by a robust jobs report from New Zealand, as the unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in the first quarter. Both the New Zealand and Australian Dollars rebounded moderately against the US Dollar after the data release.

On the macro side, a string of Eurozone composite PMI print headlines the economic docket alongside US ADP employment changes and EIA crude inventory report. Find out more from theDailyFX calendar.

Nasdaq 100 Index Technical Analysis

The Nasdaq 100 index broke below an immediate support level of 13,715 (the 100% Fibonacci extension) with strong bearish momentum. A large bearish candlestick formed on Tuesday suggests that selling pressure is prevailing and a deeper pullback may follow on. A key support level can be found at 13,300 – the 61.8% Fibonacci extension. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that downward momentum is dominating.

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) breached below the “Ascending Triangle” as highlighted on the chart below, suggesting that the index may have resumed its downward trajectory. An immediate support level can be found at 28,334 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Breaking this level may open the door for further losses with an eye on 27,480 – the previous low. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended below the neutral midpoint, suggesting that downward momentum is prevailing.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is challenging an immediate resistance level at 7,071 (the 100% Fibonacci extension) for a third attempt. Breaching this level may expose the next key resistance of 7,260 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. A pullback from here may lead to a test of the ceiling of the “Ascending Channel” that it broke previously. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that bullish momentum is fading.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
ZAR Strength May Soon Dissipate: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
ZAR Strength May Soon Dissipate: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-05-04 20:00:00
Dogecoin Rockets 30% as Crypto Traders Flee Bitcoin, Ethereum
Dogecoin Rockets 30% as Crypto Traders Flee Bitcoin, Ethereum
2021-05-04 19:00:00
Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-05-04 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
US Tech 100
Hong Kong HS50