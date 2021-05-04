New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Launches Higher on Stellar Q1 Jobs Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Feast or Famine? Bulls Eye Resistance
2021-05-04 21:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-05-04 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBNZ's Bascand: - RBNZ's objectives will be clarified by new legislation - House price long-term drivers are softening - BBG $NZDUSD
  • The Canadian Dollar may resume its broader advance against the Japanese Yen given the less-dovish scope of the BoC compared to the BoJ now and perhaps in the long run.Get your $CAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LjuvBh7pL3 https://t.co/r0pfImdrVa
  • RBNZ's Hawkesby says FLP is serving its purpose - BBG
  • 'I can feel your anger over inflation. It gives you focus.' May the 4th be with you. https://t.co/YIjDyyvKKJ
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: $NZDUSD Launches Higher on Stellar Q1 Jobs Report Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/05/04/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-NZDUSD-Launches-Higher-on-Stellar-Q1-Jobs-Report-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co…
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Final (APR) Actual: 58.8 Previous: 55.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • RT @KyleR_IG: $nzd pops after New Zealand unemployment data reveals a drop in the jobless rate to 4.7% (est: 4.9%). $aud is also edging h…
  • US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Recoils Higher - Where to Next? Check out my latest analysis via @DailyFX at the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2021/05/04/us-dollar-outlook-dxy-index-recoils-higher-where-to-next.html $USD #FX #Forex https://t.co/IrJL0tepaj
  • $NZDUSD gaining on solid Q1 New Zealand jobs report Unemployment ticked down faster than expected More jobs were added than expected Participation rate unexpectedly increased #NZD trying to reverse its losses over the past 24 hours https://t.co/uvRr6AzcLA https://t.co/gxcxXQMNAx
  • 🇳🇿 Unemployment Rate (Q1) Actual: 4.7% Expected: 4.9% Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Launches Higher on Stellar Q1 Jobs Report

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Launches Higher on Stellar Q1 Jobs Report

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Covid, NZ Jobs Report -Talking Points

  • NZD/USD launches higher after New Zealand post a stellar first quarter jobs report
  • Wall Street ends lower as technology shares drag sentiment lower
  • Treasury Secretary Yellen says rates may need to rise, market unclear on meaning

BREAKING NEWS: NZD/USD GAINS ON UPBEAT NEW ZEALAND JOBS REPORT

Sentiment may have a chance to recovery Wednesday following a better-than-expected jobs report out of New Zealand. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, New Zealand reported an employment change of 0.6% quarter-over-quarter versus an expected 0.3% for the three months ending March. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7% versus the 4.9% forecast. The better-than-expected print could further reduce the RBNZ’s dovishness on policy moving forward.

New Zealand’s job report was preceded by a financial stability report from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which stated the island nation’s economy has fared better than initially forecasted. Although the report did also note that vulnerabilities in the financial system persist. Elsewhere, The Australian Dollar received some positive news through an upgraded final services PMI print for April, rising to 58.8 from 55.5 in the preliminary reading.

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may still move lower following a gloomy Tuesday on Wall Street that saw technology stocks lead indexes lower. Asia-Pacific markets may get off to a rough start if the downbeat sentiment on Wall Street cascades into broader sentiment. The Nasdaq 100 index (NDX) sank nearly 2%, and the market’s fear gauge VIX index recorded a gain of about 6.4%. The selloff stemmed from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's commentary, stating rates may have to rise to prevent the economy from overheating.

The comments from the Treasury Chief are in direct conflict with recent Fed talk, but some believe she was referencing market interest rates and not the Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate used to spur or slow economic growth. Nonetheless, the market reaction shows just how sensitive investors are to any proposed rate increases.

The US Dollar also took notice of Ms. Yellen’s comments, pushing the DXY higher. Risk-sensitive currencies were overly impacted, however, with the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar both sinking near a full percentage point versus the Greenback. Treasury markets were not spared from the seemingly hawkish comments from the former Fed Chair, which pushed yields lower on the longer-dated side of the curve.

Chinese stock markets will remain closed on Wednesday for the labor day holiday. While mainland Chinese markets will be closed, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) will be open for trade and perhaps looking to extend gains from Tuesday when the index recorded a 0.70% move higher. China will see some potentially hard-hitting economic data later this week as investors look toward trade data and PMIs from the world’s second-largest economy.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

The Kiwi Dollar’s move lower against the US Dollar has put NZD/USD in a defensive stance against its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The recently supportive 100-day SMA was also breached, but the currency pair recaptured the SMAs following the jobs report.

The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement also appeared to deflect further downside and could step in as support again on the next move lower. That move lower may be on the cards, with MACD turning lower after crossing below its signal line, a bearish sign.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZDUSD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
2021-05-04 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will AUD/USD Gains Continue After RBA Decision?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will AUD/USD Gains Continue After RBA Decision?
2021-05-03 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD Tracks Higher as Economic Data Looms
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD Tracks Higher as Economic Data Looms
2021-05-02 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish