EUR/USD
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-26 20:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Gold
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-26 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY May Rise at Trendline Support Following Bank of Japan Rate Decision
2021-04-25 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Profits (YTD) YoY (MAR) Actual: 137% Previous: 178.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/FgO8hExp3N
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Industrial Profits (YTD) YoY (MAR) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 178.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: SPACs Continue to Shine as Super Group Holding Co. Prepares to Go Public Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/27/SPACs-Continue-to-Shine-as-Super-Group-Holding-Co.-Prepares-to-Go-Public.html
  • Crypto Latest: Tesla Bitcoin Sales Show $101-Million Gain, Ripple Surges -via @DailyFX Link to Full Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/26/crypto-latest-tesla-bitcoin-sale-shows-101-million-gain-ripple-surges.html #BTC $TSLA $BTCUSD $XRPUSD https://t.co/2CaC9rvKPm
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHq4Np https://t.co/wPs2nW1AzZ
  • 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 52.1% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+0.64%), consumer discretionary (+0.62%) and information technology (+0.56%) were among the best performers, whereas consumer staples (-1.16%) trailed behind. https://t.co/fAJERvsxyO
  • (Asia AM Breifing) New Zealand Dollar May Rise, Copper Price Outlook Hones in on All-Time High $NZD $NZDUSD #copper https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/04/26/New-Zealand-Dollar-May-Rise-Copper-Price-Outlook-Hones-in-on-All-Time-High.html?ref-author=Dubrovsky&QPID=917702&CHID=9 https://t.co/VmSviyCcmp
  • AUD/USD appears to be making another attempt to test the March high (0.7849) ahead of the update to Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) Get your $AUD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Q70wkcLT77 https://t.co/OXxYQy3l5v
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv (Q1) Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.1% Previous: -1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
SPACs Continue to Shine as Super Group Holding Co. Prepares to Go Public

SPACs Continue to Shine as Super Group Holding Co. Prepares to Go Public

Brendan Fagan,

SPAC DEAL TALKING POINTS

  • Super Group Holding Co. finalized a $4.75 billion merger with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.
  • The SPAC will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SGHC
  • The merger comes as high retail interest in SPACs fades, along with SPAC performance post-IPO

Super Group Holding Co. is set to list on the New York Stock Exchange following a merger with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH), according to a statement released on Monday. Trading under the symbol SGHC, Super Group looks set to capitalize on frothy market conditions and high retail interest in SPACs. The recent retail mania, which is showing signs of dissipating, has thrust SPACs back into the limelight. To read more about the recent retail craze, please click here.

Super Group, the owner of Betway and Spin, was valued at $4.75 billion in a pre-money equity valuation. Betway is an online sports betting platform, while Spin is a multi-brand online casino. Licensed around Europe, the Americas, and Africa, Super Group is looking to scale its online betting operations into new markets. Hoping to take advantage of a growing U.S. market, Super Group also announced an agreement to purchase Digital Gaming Corporation. This acquisition will provide immediate access to online betting markets in 10 U.S. states.

This SPAC deal takes the total amount of capital raised by SPACs in 2021 beyond $100 billion. While the craze surrounding these alternative listings has died down, companies continue to raise significant amounts of capital through the SPAC process. As of April 26th, 301 companies remain on the hunt for an acquisition target, with another 265 having filed for IPO.

SPAC Transaction Summary

SPACs Continue to Shine as Super Group Holding Co. Prepares to Go Public

Chart courtesy of spacinsider.com

The performance of SPACs following their public listing has also come under scrutiny. SPAK, an ETF that tracks a broad basket of publicly listed SPACs, is down 8.5% YTD while major U.S. indices climb to all-time highs. The dip has coincided with a broad fade in the retail driven rally that dominated the markets earlier this year. As indices have continued to grind higher, it appears investors have shifted focus from speculative names to those benefitting from the “reflation trade.”

SPAK ETF (SPAC Index) Daily Chart

SPACs Continue to Shine as Super Group Holding Co. Prepares to Go Public

Chart courtesy of TradingView

Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

