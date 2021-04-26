News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs
2021-04-26 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again
2021-04-26 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support
2021-04-24 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY May Rise at Trendline Support Following Bank of Japan Rate Decision
2021-04-25 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.11% US 500: 0.05% FTSE 100: 0.00% France 40: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LTK71kJF4l
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/xW5hB5SGiL
  • Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/26/Crude-Oil-Prices-Weighed-by-Asian-Demand-Concerns-amid-Viral-Resurgence.html https://t.co/bWXapI8Pv0
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (FEB) Actual: 89.9 Previous: 91.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (FEB) Actual: 98.7 Previous: 98.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (FEB) Actual: 89.9 Previous: 90.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (FEB) Actual: 98.7 Previous: 98.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/yqytu8MJIg
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (FEB) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 90.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (FEB) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 98.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again

Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices rebounded mildly during the APAC trading hours as the US Dollar fell
  • Demand for safety remains elevated as Japan faces new state of emergency measures
  • Gold prices have likely formed a bearish “AB=CD” pattern, pointing to a technical correction
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices rebounded modestly during early in the APAC trading session. A weakening US Dollar appeared to be supporting the precious metal. Indeed, the two historically demonstrate a strong negative correlation (chart below). The DXY US Dollar index fell to an eight-week low of 90.75 ahead of this Thursday’s FOMC meeting, as investors anticipated a dovish Fed to support economic recovery.

The rebound in gold prices was mild however, as the 10-year Treasury yield edged slightly higher to 1.563%. Stronger-than-expected new home sales and manufacturing PMI data from the US boosted inflation hopes alongside robust corporate earnings. Higher longer-dated rates served to suppress gold prices as the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal increased.

Gold Prices vs. DXY US Dollar Index

Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Across the Pacific, deteriorating viral situations in Japan and India appeared to have dampened the growth outlook, boosting the demand for safety. Japanese government declared a third round of state-of-emergency measures in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures in an attempt to halt a surge in coronavirus cases. The measures started on Sunday and will last until at least 11 May, casting a shadow over the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

India reported another record daily increase in coronavirus infections, with 349,691 cases added over the past 24 hours. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the “storm” of infections had shaken the country. Asia Pacific investors are deeply concerned about the viral situation in India, which may dampen the recovery and reopening prospects in the region. Against this backdrop, gold prices could be buoyed by rising demand for safety as a new wave of uncertainties emerges.

Daily Increase in Covid-19 Cases – Japan and India

Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again

Source: Google

Looking ahead, the FOMC and BoJ interest rate decisions and a slew of GDP data from the US and Europe may be closely eyed by gold traders this week. Although the conditions for the Fed to consider interest rate hikes are still far from met, improving fundamental metrics may point to a faster pace of tightening in its asset-purchasing program. A more hawkish-biased Fed may derail gold’s upward trajectory. The opposite is true if the central bank remains dovish in its monetary outlook.

Technically, gold has likely formed a bearish AB=CD pattern as highlighted in the chart below. An “AB=CD” pattern is characterized by parallel “AB” and “CD” legs of similar timeframe and magnitude. A pullback from the “D” point is likely following the completion of the pattern.

On the gold chart, the “AB=CD” pattern is part of a larger “Double Bottom” pattern. A “Double Bottom” chart pattern is perceived as a strong bullish indicator. An extension beyond the “D” point higher would likely invalidate the “AB=CD” pattern and open the door for further upside potential with an eye on $ 1,808 – the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again
Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 5% 3%
Weekly -2% -9% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data
EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data
2021-04-23 14:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-04-23 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed