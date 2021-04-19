News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: New Zealand, Canada, & UK Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-04-19 17:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Breakout Eyes Resistance- Bulls at Risk
2021-04-19 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts
2021-04-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Breakout on Hold as Yields Rise, GLD ETF Clocks Outflows
2021-04-19 22:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: New Zealand, Canada, & UK Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-04-19 17:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
USD/JPY At Risk of Falling Below 108.00 as US Dollar Continues to Slide
2021-04-19 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar is looking increasingly vulnerable to ASEAN FX, with USD/SGD and USD/THB breaching key support. USD/IDR is eyeing a Rising Wedge, USD/PHP may face February lows. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/7rSQztIR8z https://t.co/PUNeByV2Ls
  • EUR/USD rocketed higher during early trade, reclaiming the 1.20 handle $EURUSD https://t.co/G04a5892IB
  • @ddubrovskyFX 'The Four Candle Phenom'
  • AUD/USD appears to be on track to negate the head-and-shoulders formation from earlier this year as it clears the opening range for April. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/kG7JGNLyve https://t.co/XB5eu2zH53
  • @JohnKicklighter One Bear Pennant coming right up! https://t.co/RVTxa123bH
  • Anyone doing any good technical analysis on $COIN yet?
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.60% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.50% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hSubj68ZHD
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.08% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BJga7KvgMr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uK7z1OwAvN
  • IBM Q1 2021 Earnings: - Revenue: $17.73B (est: $17.32B) - Operating EPS: $1.77 (est: $1.65) ***Reaffirms FY Outlook*** $IBM
Gold Price Breakout on Hold as Yields Rise, GLD ETF Clocks Outflows

Gold Price Breakout on Hold as Yields Rise, GLD ETF Clocks Outflows

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Forecast:

Gold Price Breakout on Hold as Yields Rise, GLD ETF Clocks Outflows

Gold’s price reversal was put on pause early this week as rising Treasury yields worked to undermine the recent breakout above resistance. Recent price action has established an encouraging technical backdrop for the precious metal after a double bottom formation gave way to a quick surge above resistance at $1,765. Now with resistance behind it, gold can take aim at the $1,800 mark with prior barriers offering potential support moving forward.

Gold Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (June 2020 – April 2021)

gold price chart daily time frame

That said, a gold price rally is far from certain and risks remain. US Treasury yields remain the paramount concern for gold bulls as even a slight uptick in yields can work to undermine XAU/USD. Aside from the risk of rising Treasury yields, fund flow data reveals investors continue to reduce their exposure to the gold-tracking GLD exchange traded fund even as price has begun to turn higher.

Gold Price Chart & GLD ETF Flows

gold price chart and gld etf

The GLD fund has seen persistent withdrawals since August when gold prices peaked and while recent gains have seen outflows slow, investors continue to yank capital from the fund. In the year-to-date alone, the GLD ETF has recorded net outflows of more than $8.4 billion. With that in mind, it could be argued many investors see recent price action as a brief respite for gold rather than a longer-term change in trend.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Either way, the technical outlook for gold is the most encouraging it has been for months and shorter-term traders can look to explore range trading strategies in the precious metal as a result. With price on the precipice of a larger breakout, traders should look for prior resistance around $1,765 to successfully serve as support before further gains can be established. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 ETF Sees Largest Outflow Since October - Stock Market Update
Nasdaq 100 ETF Sees Largest Outflow Since October - Stock Market Update
2021-04-19 21:00:00
FTSE 100 Update: FTSE Surpasses 7000, Rising 40% From 2020 Low
FTSE 100 Update: FTSE Surpasses 7000, Rising 40% From 2020 Low
2021-04-19 10:08:00
EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.20 as US Dollar Losses Intensify, DAX 30 Keeps Record Highs
EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.20 as US Dollar Losses Intensify, DAX 30 Keeps Record Highs
2021-04-19 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) - Positive Outlook Pushing GBP/USD Higher, Extending Last Week's Gains
British Pound (GBP) - Positive Outlook Pushing GBP/USD Higher, Extending Last Week's Gains
2021-04-19 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed