EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.20
2021-04-19 05:07:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves, What to Expect From ECB Meeting
2021-04-18 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts
2021-04-19 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Higher on Chinese Demand Boost, Falling Yields
2021-04-19 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-16 18:38:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Testing Key Support as Yields Slide Lower
2021-04-19 07:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aC5CZqRzxd
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.20% Silver: -0.31% Oil - US Crude: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7rkjdGff4Y
  • Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.20 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2021/04/19/Euro-May-Turn-Lower-vs-US-Dollar-as-Upswing-Falters-Below-1.20.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/30VPCDfO1B
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LQnZcITyT6
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.09% France 40: 0.03% FTSE 100: -0.09% US 500: -0.23% Wall Street: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/19eau4SxDU
  • Crude Oil Prices Retreat After Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/19/Crude-Oil-Prices-Retreat-after-Big-Rally-as-Traders-Await-Fresh-Catalysts.html https://t.co/e6PdkgQ2C7
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cvjBS https://t.co/fLokdpFkq0
  • India's Sensex slumps 3% after daily virus cases hit new record - BBG
  • US 10-Year Treasury yields set to continue sliding lower in the near term, after breaching the neckline of a Head and Shoulders pattern. Clearing 1.53% probably paves the way for rates to fulfil the pattern's measured move (1.42), opening the door for #gold to extend gains https://t.co/5RP1EmBiBf
  • Gold Prices Extend Higher on Chinese Demand Boost, Falling Yields https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/19/Gold-Prices-Extend-Higher-on-Chinese-Demand-Boost-Falling-Yields.html https://t.co/lFYMUZbRkK
Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts

Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices retreated after gaining 6.26% last week as the UD Dollar rebounded
  • Iranian official offered an upbeat assessment of nuclear talks, even without the US present
  • Energy demand outlook remains cloudy amid uneven vaccine progress and rising output among OPEC+ members
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices traded slightly lower during the APAC mid-day session as the DXY US Dollar Index rebounded from a four-week low. Traders are waiting for fresh catalysts to support oil’s rally after prices registered their largest weekly gain since early March. Uneven vaccine rollouts around the world, ongoing Iran nuclear talks and climbing coronavirus cases in India render oil prices susceptible to profit-taking.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said on Saturday that the nuclear talks in Vienna had entered a new phase, adding that Iran had proposed draft agreements that could be a basis for negotiations. The negotiations kicked off the start of returning to the 2015 nuclear deal but are facing tremendous difficulties ahead. The absence of the US delegations during the meeting further clouded the prospect for a deal to be struck any time soon.

WTI rallied 6.26% last week as strong economic data from the US and China painted a brighter outlook for energy demand. China grew 18.3% YoY in the first quarter, showing a robust recovery of the world’s second-largest economy. Chinese retail sales soared 34.2% YoY in March, suggesting that consumer demand is picking up quickly after sporadic lockdown measures were eased. US retail sales also jumped 9.8% MoM in March, far exceeding market expectations. Pent-up demand for goods and services and the distribution of stimulus checks may continue to underpin crude oil prices.

Uncertainties remain however amid uneven vaccine progress around the globe. Parts of Europe are still facing a third viral wave and extended lockdown measures. Several emerging economies, including India and Brazil, are facing viral resurgence and a strain on their healthcare system. India reported an accelerated pace of Covid-19 infections recently, with the 7-day average hitting 204,171 on April 17th. India is the world’s third-largest oil importing country and it consumes nearly 10% of global crude oil exports. Therefore, a worsening pandemic situation in the country may dampen the global oil demand outlook.

Cumulative confirmed Covid-19 Cases

Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts

Source: ourworldindata

Technically, WTI broke above the “Falling Wedge” and extended higher. Prices have hit a key resistance level at US$ 63.83 (the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement) before entering into consolidation. The 20-period SMA line may serve as an immediate support level, whereas 63.83 remains a key resistance. The MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover on the 4-hour chart, suggesting that momentum has turned downward.

WTI Crude Oil Price4-Hour Chart

Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Prices Extend Higher on Chinese Demand Boost, Falling Yields
Gold Prices Extend Higher on Chinese Demand Boost, Falling Yields
2021-04-19 04:00:00
Short EUR/AUD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/AUD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-19 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-19 01:00:00
Bitcoin Tumbles Amid Xinjiang Blackout, Possible US Treasury Investigation
Bitcoin Tumbles Amid Xinjiang Blackout, Possible US Treasury Investigation
2021-04-19 00:00:00
