EUR/GBP Price - Finding Life Difficult at Current Levels, May Look to Fade Lower

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY May Rise as Long Bets Fade, Will This Last?
2021-04-07 02:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq Forecast: Equities May Extend Gains on Falling Treasury Yields
2021-04-07 07:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-06 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-04-07 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes
2021-04-07 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/WNYPngSMzN
  • German government spokesman say every demand for a short, hard lockdown is right, infection rates are too high
  • Fed's Kaplan - Remains upbeat about the economy and forecast 6.5% growth this year - Economy still needs central bank support
  • Japan's FSA and BoJ are investigating high-risk trades by domestic firms after Archegos - Nikkei
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/Vi39ZfefgJ
  • Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes - https://t.co/HdZIOSDk4f #XAUUSD #gold #FOMC #Senate https://t.co/d2ZOjaKVwL
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (MAR) Actual: 56.3 Expected: 56.8 Previous: 49.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (MAR) Actual: 56.4 Expected: 56.6 Previous: 49.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (MAR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 56.6 Previous: 49.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (MAR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 56.8 Previous: 49.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
EUR/GBP Price - Finding Life Difficult at Current Levels, May Look to Fade Lower

EUR/GBP Price - Finding Life Difficult at Current Levels, May Look to Fade Lower

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro and British Pound Price, News, and Analysis:

  • EUR/GBP longer-term downtrend remains in place.
  • Vaccine announcement later today may provide fresh fuel for EUR/GBP
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The final release of the Euro Area PMIs beat initial forecasts with the Composite Output Index printing at 53.2, up from 48.8, and the highest level since last July. Business activity bounced back led by ‘surging production’ in Germany, according to IHS Markit with firm’s expectations of growth ‘running at the highest for just over three years amid growing hopes that the vaccine roll-out will boost sales in the coming months’.

EUR/GBP Price - Finding Life Difficult at Current Levels, May Look to Fade Lower

The UK final PMI release showed the economy picking up at a robust rate from February although at a marginally slower pace than first thought. According to Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), ‘The dominant service sector moved up several gears into growth with a strong leap in overall output, topped off with a rise in job creation for the first time since the pandemic began at the beginning of 2020’.

EUR/GBP Price - Finding Life Difficult at Current Levels, May Look to Fade Lower

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is looking at causal links between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare blood-clotting event and will announce its findings later today. On Tuesday the EMA’s Marco Cavaleri said that he believed there was a link between the two but the reason why was still unknown. The AstraZeneca vaccine has run into opposition in Europe, and other countries, over various claims of blood clots for various age groups. While official agencies say that the vaccine is safe and having the jab does far more good than harm, any further delay in using the vaccine in Europe would weigh further on a vaccination plan that is running behind both the US and the UK.

The EMA is expected to make an announcement at 16:00 CET today.

How to Trade After a News Release

The difference in the pace of vaccination between the UK and the EU can in part be seen in the performance of EUR/GBP over the last few months. While the UK has currently administered around 54 doses per 100 people, the European Union is running at less than 20 doses per 100. With the UK economy expected to open up before the EU, EURGBP has been weakening since the end of last year. This move has also been fueled by Euro weakness as a whole as the ECB continues to stress that the monetary taps will remain open until inflation sustainably reaches its target of around 2%.

Yesterday’s sharp pull-back in EUR/GBP, sparked by a bout of Sterling weakness and long-GBP market positioning, is likely to be pulled back over the short-term with the medium-term series of lower highs still in place despite Tuesday’s move. There is noted resistance around the 0.8650 area which should hold in the s/t, while a break and open below the 20-day simple moving average, currently at 0.8560, will then leave 0.85000 as the next target.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (August 2020 – April 7, 2021)

EUR/GBP Price - Finding Life Difficult at Current Levels, May Look to Fade Lower
EUR/GBP Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -19% 6% -10%
Weekly -21% -1% -13%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show56.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.28 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/GBP price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-04-07 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
Indian Rupee Risks Reversing as USD/INR Gains on RBI Rate Hold, Bond Purchase News
Indian Rupee Risks Reversing as USD/INR Gains on RBI Rate Hold, Bond Purchase News
2021-04-07 05:00:00
USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-07 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish