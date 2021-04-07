News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: Mid-Week Strategy Check-Up
2021-04-07 18:45:00
Euro Forecast: Why the Strong Start to April May Continue for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-04-07 16:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Choppy, Rising Geopolitical Risks to Spark Oil Volatility
2021-04-07 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-07 17:00:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-07 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-04-07 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes
2021-04-07 06:02:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-04-07 14:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Tumbles Ahead of FOMC Minutes

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Tumbles Ahead of FOMC Minutes

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast:

  • Bitcoin loses ground as US Treasury Yields ease
  • BTC/USD remains supported by mainstream companies
  • FOMC may further catalyze BTC/USD price action
Major cryptocurrencies have continued to outperform traditional assets, buoyed by an increase in the adoption of Bitcoin as an acceptable method of payment by mainstream players. However, after six consecutive months of gains, Bitcoin bulls are under pressure as BTC/USD struggles to trade back above the key psychological level of $60,000, a level which continues to hold bulls at bay.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Tumbles Ahead of FOMC Minutes

Source: Refinitiv

Although the inherent value of BTC/USD remains a controversial topic, speculation and crowd psychology remain the primary catalysts for Bitcoin price action as a retest of last month’s cannot be ruled out. However, given the fact that Bitcoin prices surged approximately 1121% between the March 2020 low and the March 2021 record high of $61,759, the ability for bulls to maintain the upward trajectory remains questionable.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

Recently, Bitcoin has been trading within a well-defined range, with price action consolidating between $53,395 (the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 – 2021 move) and the key psychological barrier of $60,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Tumbles Ahead of FOMC Minutes

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Although the upward trend from last year remains intact, with BTC/USD still tracking the positive slope reflected by the 8-period EMA, recent RSI divergence indicates that the bullish momentum could be losing steam.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of risk management
Get My Guide

Bitcoin(BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Tumbles Ahead of FOMC Minutes

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

For the more imminent move, the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the daily timeframemay keep Bitcoin within a tight range, with recent price action bouncing between prior support of $57,779 (the 23.6% retracement of the March 2021 move) and $60,00.

It seems as thoughthe stabilization of US Treasury Yields have hindered the advance in BTC/USD, allowing bears to drive prices below support and towards a next key level of $55,000. With prices hovering just above the 8-period EMA, the FOMC meeting minutes may assist in the catalyzation of short-term move.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

